Soleo Health Ranks Eighth on Dallas Business Journal's Annual Middle Market 50 List; Marks Fifth Consecutive Year in Top Ten

Annual List Ranks Dallas-Fort Worth's Fastest-Growing Middle Market Companies

Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today it ranked eighth on Dallas Business Journal's eighth annual list of the 50 Fastest-Growing Middle Market Companies across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This marks the Company's fifth consecutive year appearing in the list of top 10 fastest growing companies in North Texas, one of the country's largest metropolitan growth areas and highly competitive marketplaces in the U.S.

Each year, the Dallas Business Journal ranks the 50 fastest-growing local companies headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with annual revenue of $10 million to $1 billion. Inclusion in the 2022 list was based on revenue growth over the three-year period spanning 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"Soleo Health earned a spot in the top 10 for the fifth year in a row of the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 list, based on our organic growth; geographic expansion; increases in therapeutic programs; and the forging of new relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurance plans and health systems, prescribers and patient advocacy groups. Overall, for the 2021 ranking, Soleo Health saw a 110% growth in three-year annual revenue and continued double-digit growth in patient census. The commitment of our entire team played a role in Soleo Health's inclusion again," said Drew Walk, Soleo Health chief executive officer.

Winners were revealed at an awards ceremony on October 13, 2022 in Dallas.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health's interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced physician specialists, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 22 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission. Additionally, the Company operates more than 40 infusion centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com for more information.

