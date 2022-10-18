Artificial Blood Vessels Market Size, Share, Status and Forecast 2022-2030 | CAGR of ~5.5%

Artificial Blood Vessels Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global artificial blood vessels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030. The market is segmented on the basis of application into aortic disease, peripheral artery disease, hemodialysis, and others, out of which, the aortic disease segment is anticipated to hold the notable market share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of aortic disorders due to the rise in elderly population across the globe. Moreover, association of several diseases with aorta such as atherosclerosis, hypertension, genetic conditions, connective tissue disorders, and others, is further expected to boost the segment growth.Research Nester published a report titled “Artificial Blood Vessels Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global artificial blood vessels market in terms of market segmentation by polymer, application, and by region.Get a PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3743 Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global artificial blood vessels market is projected to witness growth on the back of increasing incidences of heart diseases, along with the rising adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector. Similarly, the increasing investment in the medical research activities is foreseen to boost the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, the East Mediterranean had the highest gross domestic R&D expenditure on health (health GERD) with 14.8%, followed by Americas at 12.8% and South-East Asia at 12.4%.On the basis of geographical analysis, the global artificial blood vessels market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region is further anticipated to boost the market growth. According to the data by the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), aortic dissections were the cause for over 9,904 deaths in 2019.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Increasing Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost the Market GrowthAccording to the data by the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases caused about 17.9 million deaths in 2019.The accumulation of plaque on the insides of the arteries is a result of high level of bad cholesterol in the body. The poor lifestyle, including, excessive drinking, smoking, lack of physical activities and poor diet, are the leading cause for heart diseases. The growing cases of heart diseases are expected to boost the market growth.However, stringent regulations for FDA approval of artificial blood vessels are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global artificial blood vessels market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global artificial blood vessels market which includes company profiling of Medtronic Plc, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Terumo Corporation, Humacyte, Inc., JOTEC GmbH., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Techshot, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 