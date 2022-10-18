KC Scientology Church Recognized for Drug Prevention Program and Efforts to Educate Community on the Truth About Drugs

KC City Council acknowledges the Church of Scientology and the drug prevention initiative it supports. Drug-Free World volunteers with their acknowledgment from KC City Council

Helping ensure the safety of local children

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As deaths from overdose continue to climb throughout the State of Missouri and the nation, KC Councilwoman Rayna Parks-Shaw introduced a resolution during last Thursday’s City Council meeting recognizing October 23–31, 2022, as ‘National Red Ribbon Week’ and acknowledging Foundation for a Drug-Free World KC and the Church of Scientology of Kansas City for their efforts to teach others the Truth About Drugs.

Bobby Newman, head of the KC Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, accepted the acknowledgment on behalf of the volunteers, youth who have attended training seminars and other community members who use the Foundation’s “Truth About Drugs” materials to help others.

“We have distributed materials to at least 30,000 people in the area since we started and we intend to increase that dramatically,” said Newman. The group personally thanked each Council Member and one youth gave them red ribbon pins they can wear to show their support for drug prevention efforts. “It is much easier to keep youth from starting to use drugs by educating them with the truth about what drugs will do to them than it is to get someone off drugs after they’re hooked,” Newman said.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City is hosting an open house event Saturday, October 22, at 2 p.m. for National Red Ribbon Week. Guest speakers will address the impact of drugs in our communities and how the materials provided by Foundation for a Drug-Free World can change the tide when it comes to drug use among youth. The event is for individuals or groups who want to learn more about this epidemic and how they can influence others to make better decisions so they never begin using drugs.

Churches of Scientology support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, as its members clearly see the deadly consequences of drug addiction and want to act to stop this trend. Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

“We all know drugs are a terrible problem that ruin and take lives,” says Church spokesperson Bennette Seaman. “We need to work together to get truthful information out to our communities to both prevent drug use and help others decide to stop using.”

Those interested in attending the free open house to learn how to use these materials to make a difference should contact the Church at (816) 753-6590 to reserve a seat.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website. at www.scientology.org/20-21/#volunteer-ministers-kansas-city-food-drives-video