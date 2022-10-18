Mid-urethral slings: Ominous long-term data reveal serious injuries into the future

Long-term data is very bad for women implanted with polypropylene midurethral slings.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “These devices continue to be marketed aggressively with Mickey Mouse studies that would not capture these injuries because most of them occur over six years after implantation. These include the latent pain syndromes including pudendal, obturator, and ilioinguinal neuralgia. These latent nerve injuries have to date, not been warned of by defendant manufacturers.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “We are investigating injuries that occur shortly after implantation of a mini-sling, full-length transobturator sling, or retropubic sling and injuries that occur years later. We are focusing on pain that suggest serious injury.”

Red flag warning signs of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Pain with sexual intercourse

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting



Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

