Precision Disposal Ships Fleet to West Coast Of Florida Disaster Relief
Precision Disposal, A rapidly expanding customer-centric company in the Dumpster Rental Industry, hits Hurricane Ian Head-OnFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Disposal, Founded in MA by Nick Bennett, has taken the waste disposal industry by storm. Specializing in temporary roll-off dumpster rentals, Precision Disposal has become a trusted name for both residential and commercial clients alike and has become the provider of choice for a number of big brands when they need help the most. With new branches in Florida- Port St Lucie, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale, opening this year alone- When news of Hurricane Ian's soon-to-be landfall was confirmed, Precision Disposal leaped into action
Nick Bennett And Jesse Roberts, Co-owners of Precision Disposal (corporate) and Precision Disposal based in Port St Lucie, immediately began to plan to service the west coast of Florida. " We are dedicated to getting people back on their feet, and back to normal. We play a small but important role in disaster and emergency services- without us being punctual and professional, the disaster and emergency crews have nowhere to put debris and get it hauled away. We immediately placed orders for additional inventory, added another truck to our fleet, and began to stack and ship inventory from the East Coast of Florida to the West Coast"
Precision Disposal has set up a pop-up operation based out of Lehigh Acres FL to provide dumpster rentals in Fort Myers and beyond. Jesse expands " we also have partnered with a few out-of-state vendors from TN and LA to help us in our relief efforts, at first we were serving grocery and box stores which had food and product loss that they needed to be removed ASAP to make way for fresh & safe product, now we are beginning to work on helping residents as they clean out and rebuild"
If you are in need of a dumpster rental for your home or business, do not hesitate to reach out to this well-rounded company - They are serving all areas impacted by Ian including
They are a dumpster company offering
Dumpster Rental Fort Myers
Dumpster Rental Cape Coral
Additional Dumpster Rental Service areas:
Englewood
Port Charlotte
Punta Gorda
Cape Coral
Cleveland
Pine Island
Fort Myers
Fort Myers Beach
Estero
Estero Island
Sanibel
Lehigh Acres
Bonita Springs
Naples
Marco Island
& More
Nick J Bennett
Precision Disposal
+1 863-342-6416
email us here