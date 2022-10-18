Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size With CAGR of ~8%, 2031

Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

The global point-of-entry water treatment systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.

Research Nester published a report titled " Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers a detailed overview of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market in terms of market segmentation by product type, technology, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global point-of-entry water treatment systems market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The market is segmented on the basis of technology into the water softening, filtration, reverse osmosis, disinfection, sedimentation, distillation, and others. Out of these, the disinfection segment is anticipated to hold the notable share over the forecast period owing to the rapid increase in contamination of surface water, along with depleting levels of ground water, which makes disinfection of surface water mandatory.The global point-of-entry water treatment systems market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing demand for clean drinking water, backed by rising water pollution level globally. Moreover, water treatment systems have become a necessity, owing to the rising awareness regarding water-borne diseases, such as, diarrhea, and cholera. According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), contaminated drinking water causes about 485 000 diarrheal deaths every year. Furthermore, the rising individual disposable income, and government initiatives to provide safe drinking water to all, are some of the major factors estimated to fuel the market growth.On the basis of geographical analysis, the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for water by the constantly growing population in the region. The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report. According to the statistics by the WHO, 785 million people lack basic drinking-water service, while 2 billion people globally use a contaminated water source for drinking.The growing contamination of water resources across the globe have raised the demand for an efficient water treatment method to ensure safe drinking water for everyone. Point-of-entry water treatment systems treat the water at the very first step, which guarantees clean water in the household completely. This not only eliminates risks of contamination, but also reduces the need to purify water at every end-source. Such factors are estimated to boost the market growth.However, high cost and competition from other water treatment methods are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global point-of-entry water treatment systems market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market which includes company profiling of 3M Company, Pentair PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Coway Co. Ltd., Best Water Technology AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International, Danaher Corporation, Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., and The DOW Chemical Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global point-of-entry water treatment systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

