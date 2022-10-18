Submit Release
GuideStar Awards American Humane With Platinum Seal of Transparency

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, announced today that it has received the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. The seal is the highest form of recognition from the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations.

“Transparency is at the very heart of our organization’s focus,” said American Humane CEO and president Dr. Robin Ganzert. “We can’t help animals across the globe without the incredible support we receive from our caring donors. When we show people the ways in which their support is tangibly helping save animal lives, we increase their trust in us and, in turn, our ability to help.”

The GuideStar Platinum Seal is awarded to organizations that demonstrate transparency in their financial and strategic spaces, giving donors an in-depth look at how their support is being utilized by American Humane.

American Humane is the only national humane organization with top ratings and endorsements from the key charity watchdog groups. Along with GuideStar’s Platinum Seal of Transparency, the organization has earned Charity Navigator’s highest “Four-Star Rating” for the sixth time in a row and is one of the few charities that meets all of the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.

To learn more about the lifesaving work being done at American Humane, visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth. 


Cory Gunkel
American Humane
228-760-3003
coryg@americanhumane.org

