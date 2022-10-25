Secrets of Her Success from ‘’Powerless to Empress’
We believe in the joy and strength that the outdoor world brings to people and their communities... Our commitment to Louis E. Page is born out of our enthusiasm and zest to serve others.”HARRISVILLE, NH, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registered Nurse, Debbie Page, Becomes Widowed and Inherits a 129-Year-Old Wire Mesh Fencing Company—Louis E. Page Inc.—as the FIRST Female Founder who Also Drives Revenue up By 45% AND Creates A Second Business Empowering Women.
It’s a common speed-bump for many mothers—becoming unexpectedly divorced or widowed can abruptly knock any mother off of her life’s vision and leave her with more questions than answers. Such is the case for Debra Page who studied and worked as a Registered Nurse and Lactation Consultant until she became widowed and inherited her husband’s 129-year-old Wire Mesh Fencing Company Louis E. Page, which had been exclusively run by the patriarchs in her family’s legacy and then landed in her hands.
Page not only embarked on a powerful journey of self-exploration and strength, but also untapped the keys to success. From driving the company toward unprecedented revenue growth by 45%, Page did not stop there. Her emotional journey and triumph propelled a personal mission to guide women and mothers, much like herself, to unleash their greatest potential by launching ‘The Inspired Mom Global Summit,’ becoming the Founder and President of ‘Woman Emerged,’ Creator of the ‘High Five I Am Program,’ and so much more.
“I am so glad to be alive! Today is the best day of my life because I know more today than yesterday, and I love more today than yesterday.” – Debbie Page
Take a closer look at how Page managed to turn life’s lemons into an empire, directly from Page’s playbook of success.
USE YOUR VIBE TO ATTRACT YOUR TRIBE
You will attract some and repel others—and that’s precisely what you want to do! Life is as fun and exciting as you make it; it’s your moment. See it with your mind, seize it with your heart and watch the momentum grow as the opportunities abound. You can create and grow a business and have fun simultaneously.
Work on your vision for your company, put it to a familiar tune, and march around singing it every morning. And sing your CEO ABCs. I say out loud, “I AM a 4-million-dollar company.”
Create the life you desire by becoming the woman you love©
KNOW THE CEO ABCs
Grit, determination and luck are the defining keys to success. As Bob Proctor says, “if you can think it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.” Think big, NO… think bigger and know your CEO ABCs!
"C"ontent is the Golden King
"E"ngagement is the Effervescent Empress
"O"pportunites Are Knocking©.
So, as Ceo:
Always
Be
Creating
Daily
Engaging
Fans
Giving
High Fives
Investing harder in yourself than in your business
PRODUCTIVITY YIELDS IMPACT
Learn to be effective daily. What is the one thing that will make a significant impact on your business if you do it today? I kept myself in the comfort zone of efficiency and tasks for many years. “I got that one done. Check that off.” Now, I am continually learning to eliminate or delegate almost every one of those items. Troy Broussard teaches that being effective as the leader of your company is much more important than being efficient. Hire out efficiency so you can create content daily and engage your tribe. You must continually create content, campaigns, challenges, product lines, and possibilities that engage your audience and create raving fans.
Be creative, be your unique self. As you create content, let your personality sing and dance.
“Find your rhythm–it is uniquely yours. You are writing your song, composing your symphony, and choreographing your dance. Celebrate, share, and enjoy.©” – Page
SUCCESS = COMMITMENT + MINDSET
Debbie Page takes pride in her roles as mother, grandmother, registered nurse, and lactation consultant. Overall, she bestows a deep enthusiasm and passion for energizing people to live extraordinary lives. Currently, Page is the CEO of Louis E. Page, Inc., a family-owned—and previously male-led—business that provides solutions for fencing people, crops or animals, in or out.
* Fence Installers and Landscapers * Zoos, Parks and Recreation Construction Companies * Farms and Ranches * Pest Control * Homeowners *
The corporate commitment resonates the same energy, dedication and joy that Page exudes from the inside out, in serving as a one-source distributor specializing in mesh and fencing with an extensive inventory and special-order items from many different mills available (i.e., Welded Wire Mesh, Woven Wire Mesh and Fence, and Plastic Mesh and fence, etc.), selling the industry’s leading brands.
“We believe in the joy and strength that the outdoor world brings to people and their communities. We want you to love being outside. Our commitment to Louis E. Page is born out of our enthusiasm and zest to serve others. Expertise in hand, we take pride in helping people solve their problems. We love our customers! We know the world is changing. We know that the way people farm, play, and enjoy the outdoors is changing and we are changing with you to help you protect the outside world that helps define your life.” – Debbie Page
FROM STATE OF MIND TO REALITY AND EXPANSION
LEARN, TEACH, EMPOWER
Page has enjoyed over 40 years of working with women as they transition to new eras in their lives. As Registered Nurse and Lactation Consultant, she had dedicated her career to helping women transition to Motherhood. She founded The New Born Baby to provide support and education to breastfeeding mothers. For over 10 years, she ran mother-baby groups and taught infant massage and breastfeeding classes.
That’s not all—Page became the Founder and President of Woman Emerged and Creator of the High Five I Am Program, which empowers women to emerge from feeling trapped to unleashed, from ‘Powerless to Empress.’ Page is also the Host and Co-creator of The Inspired Mom Global Summit. She selectively juries her speakers to help moms become better mothers, wives and friends, and to learn to celebrate life’s magical moments.
HELPING HANDS
Tune in, tap in and sign up for Page’s book, television Show, Summit, and Workshop to unleash pure potential and happiness.
- New book, Woman Emerged
- TV show, “Woman Emerged” Airing on Win Win Women Network
- The 3rd Inspired Mom Summit, September 29 - October 2
- “The High Five I Am” Course
- Group Coaching and Select VIP One-on-One Coaching
“If you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.” – Bob Proctor
