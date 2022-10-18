St. Johns County Government & St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce to Sponsor Three-Day Business Summit at the link

Entercircle 2022 Features Business Bootcamp, Pitch Competition, Panel Discussions & More

Last year’s summit was a tremendous success and the Chamber is excited to participate again in 2022. The comprehensive sessions provide valuable information and tools that benefit all business owners.” — Isabelle Renault, President & CEO SJC Chamber of Commerce

PONTE VEDRA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, the link will bring a three-day business and entrepreneurship summit to Northeast Florida with support from sponsors, including St. Johns County Government and the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. Hosted in Nocatee at the link, an award-winning space that inspires, Entercircle was established to inspire, connect, educate and cultivate entrepreneurship across the region. The 2022 program is all about resiliency, and features inspiring people who have demonstrated courage, leadership and the ability to thrive amid even the most challenging circumstances.

“There has never been a more important time for entrepreneurs and business leaders to innovate and plan for what’s next, while also adapting to the changes that have already taken place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated the link Founder & CEO Raghu Misra. “Entercircle participants will hear first-hand how leaders are continuously adapting, rethinking operations, reinventing themselves and managing finances to achieve ongoing success.”

The three-day summit includes a business boot camp, panel discussions, workshops, pitch competition, specialized programs for high school and college students and a full day dedicated to women in business.

“St. Johns County continues to stand out as a place where businesses and families can thrive,” commented Joy Andrews, St. Johns County’s Director of Economic Development. “I believe our continued success is due largely to our emphasis and reliance on collaboration that exists among our private and public sectors – and Entercircle is a perfect example of that.”

The line-up of more than 30 speakers includes leaders from every business sector and features numerous well-known names including Dr. Carlton Robinson Chief Innovation Officer, Jax Chamber, Kelly Youngs founder & CEO of She is Fierce, Jay Owen, founder & CEO of Business Builders, Snowden McFall, President & Owner of Fired Up! and Rob Swymer, strategist and award-winning author of Surrender to Your Adversity.

“Last year’s summit was a tremendous success, so when Raghu approached the Chamber about getting involved again this year, we were excited to participate. These comprehensive sessions provide valuable information and tools that benefit all business owners,” added St. Johns County Chamber President & CEO Isabelle Renault.

Registration options are available for individual days, or all three. Entry, parking, lunch and snacks are included. The youth program is free and made possible through sponsorships from Hyundai of St. Augustine and MBA Employee Benefits. Other sponsors include Wired2Perform, First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, UNF International Business and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

All proceeds from the event go to Sapna Foundation Inc, a 501 3(c) non-profit organization with a mission to bring innovative solutions to alleviate poverty by: Raising awareness levels and delivering education and training programs for youth in underserved communities; creating workforce development programs that support re-skilling, upskilling & mentoring; and fostering entrepreneurship & small business resiliency with an emphasis on women, veteran and minority-owned businesses.

###

About the link

Located in Nocatee, the link is a space that inspires, where people of all ages come to learn-play-think-do, fostering creativity, productivity, and human development. The award-winning 22,500 sq ft building provides a premier coworking, event, and activity space and serves as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in Northeast Florida. Learn more at www.thelink.zone

About St. Johns County Government

St. Johns County, in northeast Florida, is a highly-desirable, amenity-rich location of choice for starting, relocating, or expanding your business. Bordered by the scenic Atlantic Ocean and St. Johns River, St. Johns County embraces its historic heritage and uniquely diverse communities such as the City of St. Augustine — the Nation's Oldest City; St. Augustine Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Hastings — the Potato Capital of Florida; which have attracted visitors for centuries. Capitalizing on its global appeal, St. Johns County is poised for economic growth through its strategic location, favorable climate, local economic development incentives, and outstanding community services.

About St. Johns Chamber of Commerce

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce is the premier business organization in St. Johns County. Our organization is comprised of 1,100 members from many different industries and sizes, from manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and professional services to one-person outfits. Our unified strength allows us to be the leading voice for business. The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce delivers continuous value-added service to our members and the community, resulting in a business environment where existing businesses have the opportunity to prosper, and new businesses find it attractive to locate in St. Johns County.