Coastal Cloud Recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards

Coastal Cloud Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- Palm Coast, Florida, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for the third year in a row for its adherence to the partner program and passionate adoption of the navigator process with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Comments on the News

"At Coastal Cloud, we measure our success by our clients’ success,” said CEO Tim Hale. “We are agile, skilled, focused and dedicated to client satisfaction. This dedication results in public praise from our clients on Salesforce AppExchange and winning the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for three years in a row.”

“The market has evolved. ERP and feature-functionality have given way to data, the new currency. As companies digitize, Salesforce and its ecosystem of on-platform capabilities is the most strategic and effective way to approach digital transformation,” said Mike Wind, Partner and customer Chief Digital Officer of Perpetua Advisors, a Coastal Cloud client of 4 years. “Coastal Cloud’s close collaboration with Salesforce and their deep expertise in the Salesforce platform and the industries Perpetua serves has delivered substantial value to our customers.”

“Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners, such as Coastal Cloud, help customers grow faster and reach further in this new digital economy,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Salesforce partners are integral to enabling digital transformation and driving customer success.”

Salesforce partners such as Coastal Cloud are part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a study by IDC, is projected to produce 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026. Salesforce has also found that more than 90% of its customers use partner apps and experts.

The tenth annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers and ISV partners. For a full list of this year’s Partner Innovation Award winners, please see here.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner that provides consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. Founded in 2012, the company offers insight and expertise to a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 customer satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated consulting partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes its success to a unique company culture, nimble expertise, onshore-only teams, and a relentless focus on delivering quality and forging long-term customer relationships. For more information, visit www.coastalcloud.us

About Perpetua Advisors, LLC

Perpetua is a Business Transformation and Operating company, specializing in C-Level technology leadership and information technology services. They bring a playbook and ecosystem of partners to bear in order to accelerate value from business transactions. Perpetua specializes in privately held, private equity growth companies between $30M and $300M in annual revenue in the manufacturing, CPG, Field Services, and logistics industries.

