Ever expanding Pharma and Bio-tech Industries to Drive the Cold Chain Packaging Market with a revenue of US$ 69.2 Bn opportunity by 2030 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per the FMI analysis, North America is likely to generate demand steadily for cold chain packaging market over the forecast period. One of the key factors supporting growth is online grocery shopping, which will play a significant role in demand for cold chain packaging

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold chain packaging market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 69.2 Bn by 2030, with the market growing at a stellar CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2030. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 22.8 Bn in 2022, the cold chain packaging market is likely propelled by the rising emphasis on regulatory compliance of pharmaceuticals and food companies to maintain the quality of their product. The immense demand for efficient and reliable cold chain packaging solutions from the pharmaceuticals, food, and chemicals industries will further aid the market expansion of the same over the forecast period.



Cold chain packaging solutions are witnessing high demand from different end-use industries. With the implementation of strict regulatory changes, businesses have organized their business models to fit their expansion plans with these regulations. These businesses are doing so with the help of cold chain packaging solutions, the market for which is, in turn registering unprecedented growth.

Innovation is the next step up for cold chain packaging. The integration of innovation and technology ensures accurate logistics tracking and enhances data management. Data management devices integrated within these packaging solutions are capable of not only collecting and storing data but also interacting and intervening with the same to provide a better quality of the products that are being transported.

Here, traditional data loggers are unable to reach the progress that cloud solutions and sensors are able to. Cloud computing and sensors are faster and provide real-time data on temperature changes. All of these considerations bode well for the target market.

Moreover, cold chain packaging is incredibly helpful for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry as it aids in the quality preservation of the products. These solutions are highly efficacious in reducing losses and ensuring optimum freshness for the food and beverage sector, too. Thus, all of the aforementioned factors work in tandem to ensure the market growth of cold chain packaging market during the forecast period.

“Incorporation of advanced technology coupled with great demand from various end-use industries will fuel the global growth of the cold chain packaging market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising trend of renting or leasing containers for cold chain packaging will strengthen market prospects.

Adoption of reusable packaging will benefit market manufacturers.

North America will create lucrative opportunities for the target market.

Germany will likely dominate the cold chain packaging market in Europe.

The phase change cold storage products segment will gain momentum over the forecast period.

The insulated containers segment is expected to register high demand from various end-users.

Competitive Landscape

Sonoco ThermoSafe, Pelican Products, Inc., Sofrigam SAS, Cryopak Industries Inc., CSafe Global, LLC, Softbox Systems Ltd., TOWER Cold Chain Solutions, DGP Intelsius LLC, TemperPack Technologies, Inc., and Tempack Packaging Solutions SL among others are some of the major players in the cold chain packaging market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on strategic collaborations with technology partners so as to develop their product lines. These organizations are increasing their investment in advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud computing as well as utilizing reusable material to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into Cold Chain Packaging Market Report

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the insulated containers segment is witnessing a heightened demand due to the growing consumption of frozen food items. The phase change cold storage products will also continue to gain traction over the assessment period as these products are non-hazardous, non-toxic, and nonflammable, need less energy to freeze, and are reusable with the stability of 1000s of a cycle.

Based on region, North America and Europe are anticipated to exhibit substantial growth in the cold chain packaging market. The United States is a major growth driver of the cold chain packaging market in North America. This is due to the expansion of online stores and online grocery shopping. Similarly, in Europe, Germany is predicted to lead the market growth owing to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical sector. Hence, these two regions are likely to show notable growth in this market over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered In Cold Chain Packaging Industry Research

Product Type:

Pallet Shippers

Insulated Containers

Foam Bricks

Gel Packs

Protective Packaging

Phase Change Cold Storage Products

Material Type:

Polymer

Metal

Paper



Packaging Formats:

Reusable Packaging

Disposable Packaging

End-use:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania



