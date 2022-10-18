Azure Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Last day to actively participate in the case; October 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Azure Power Global Limited (“Azure” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZRE) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Azure investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had “received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.” During the Company's review of these allegations, Azure “discovered deviations from safety and quality norms” and “also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees.” On this news, the price of Azure shares declined by $4.61 per share, or approximately 44.07%, from $10.46 per share to close at $5.85 on August 29, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure’s plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

