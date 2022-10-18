Anesthesia Machine Market Size Worth USD 14,560 Million by 2030 at 9.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Anesthesia Machine Market Trends and Insights by Type (continuous anesthesia machines, intermittent anesthesia machines, and others), by clinical indications (nervous system surgeries, eye, ear and nasal surgeries, respiratory system surgeries, cardiovascular system surgeries, digestive system surgeries, urinary system surgeries, musculoskeletal system surgeries, and skin system surgeries, and others), by subject (human, and veterinary), and by components (machines, ventilators, monitors, disposables, and others), by form (portable anesthesia machines and stand-alone anesthesia machines), by end users (hospitals, point of care, and others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anesthesia Machine Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Anesthesia Machine Market Information by Type, Clinical Indications, Subject, Components, Form, and End Users, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 14,560 Million by 2030 at 9.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Anesthesia Machine Market Synopsis

Anesthesia machines today are much more advanced than they were long back, given the series of relentless technological innovations. As opposed to traditional pneumatic systems, these versions are much more sophisticated, computer-based, and fully integrated.

With the worldwide population expanding steadily, the number of minimally invasive surgeries on a day-to-day basis has risen substantially, which reflects favorably on the anesthesia machines market.

At present, the majority of the machines facilitate an accurate and steady flow of medical gases (like oxygen and nitro oxide), which is diluted with a precise concentration of anesthetic gas. Anesthesia system technology facilitates a controlled and uninterrupted supply of anesthetic gases directly to the patient.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 14560 Million CAGR 9.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Clinical Indications, Subject, Components, Form and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising use of computer controlled anesthesia and patient monitoring devices Technological advancement in anesthesia system

Anesthesia Machine Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the anesthesia machine industry are

Heyer Medical AG

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Draeger

GE Healthcare

Covidien

Smiths Medical

Mindray DS USA Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Anesthesia Machine Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The anesthesia machine industry should remain lucrative throughout the analysis period, backed by the support of various government bodies and the soaring number of initiatives encouraging surgical procedures. The latest trend in the worldwide market includes the heightened surging preference for minimally invasive procedures, which fosters the need for highly advanced anesthesia machines and other surgical devices.

Minimally invasive surgeries are largely preferred as these involve tinier incisions, reduced hospital stay, faster healing, lesser wounds and pain and lesser risk of complications compared to open surgeries. These also help control the monumental healthcare costs and are therefore, are witnessing a rapid increase in demand worldwide.

The demand for anesthesia machines is further fostered by the rising availability of medical insurance along with favorable medical reimbursement schemes. Rise in lifestyle-based ailments, accidents and sports injuries raise the number of surgeries, which in turn raise the market demand.

Market Restraints:

Challenges in the form of unaffordability of the available treatments along with poor reimbursement regulations and policies in emerging regions will slow down the growth rate of the cardiovascular ultrasound treatment industry.

Another challenge will be the lack of skilled medical professionals and technicians in emerging countries. Also, the absence of an established, seamless supply chain can reduce the value of the worldwide market in the years to come.

Anesthesia Machine Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. However, the demand for crucial medical devices and systems like ventilators and anesthesia machines has risen substantially, during these uncertain times. This can be highly favorable for the worldwide market in the years to come.

Anesthesia Machine Market Segmentation

By Type

Different types studied in the report are intermittent anesthesia machines, continuous anesthesia machines, and more.

The continuous anesthesia machinery type has accrued a higher position than its counterparts, given the surging deployment in hospitals since it is highly effective and ensures a continuous flow of air.

By Clinical Indication

Depending on clinical indications, major segments are eye, ear and nasal surgeries, nervous system surgeries, cardiovascular system surgeries, respiratory system surgeries, urinary system surgeries, digestive system surgeries, skin system surgeries, musculoskeletal system surgeries, and more.

By Component

The components listed in the market study are disposables, machines, monitors, ventilators, and others.

By Subject

With respect to subject, key segments can be human as well as veterinary.

The human segment can attain the highest growth rate between 2020 and 2027, thanks to the rise in chronic diseases among the elderly population, the increase in pipeline research activities as well as the launch of human anesthesia machinery. Factors like the increase in surgical procedures carried out among humans and the resultant rise in the use of anesthesia machinery will foster segmental growth in the future.

By Dimension

Dimension-based segments are portable anesthesia machines along with stand-alone anesthesia machines.

By End-User

Top end users in the worldwide market are the point of care, hospitals, and others.

Anesthesia Machine Market Regional Insights

Strong presence of established manufacturers and the soaring number of surgeries have landed North America at the highest position in the worldwide market. The product demand has been escalating rapidly in the region, backed by the rise in government funding, training sessions offered to physicians and surgeons and surging access to the latest devices. Reimbursement policies are favorable for the North American market as well. The considerable healthcare spending in the United States as well as Canada helps bolster the demand for anesthesia machines with a variety of features.

The Asia Pacific could be one of the most bankable markets in the next few years, as healthcare spending continues to surge, while players are mostly focused on boosting their business standings. Government efforts as well as huge investments in advanced anesthesia machines for use in surgeries and training sessions could elevate the market position even more.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

