VGPPEX users quickly outnumbers 10 million and becomes the largest dark horse in the industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- For a long time, as a bridge to realize the value of cryptocurrencies, the market competition in the exchange field is fierce. With the continuous development of the DeFi wave, the digital asset network based on blockchain technology applications continues to expand, and various projects have explored a new way to upgrade services in an innovative mode. The emerging exchanges represented by VGPPEX are gathering more high-quality projects, continuously exploring the needs of users and improving the ecosystem, creating a model for the industry, jumping out of the existing brutal competition circle of the industry, and impressing everyone with a refreshingly high-profile style. As a result, within a few months after its establishment, the number of registered users has exceeded 2 million, the daily activity has reached 200000, and the growth rate is close to the Binance.
It is reported that VGPPEX is the world's top new cutting-edge Web3.0 platform, and its business system includes value-added activity system, quantitative fund product matrix, high-frequency option trading, spot trading, contract trading, leverage trading, DEX, token financing, decentralized lending, etc. VGPPEX already holds the licenses of fincen msb in the United States, fintrac msb in Canada and other countries. VGPPEX is providing encrypted asset services for more than ten million users worldwide with simple and easy-to-use UI operation, efficient and considerate customer service and continuously innovative products.
VGPPEX has obvious advantages. The multi-layer and multi cluster system architecture ensures the security and stability of the system; High performance matchmaking engine technical backup of up to one million single seconds enables high performance to continuously create value for users. Rich resources and numerous partners also provide continuous liquidity support for the VGPPEX platform. At the same time, we have carried out in-depth cooperation with many top security institutions in the industry to ensure the security of user assets. VGPPEX also Provides worldwide support for multiple mainstream languages. VGPPEX has developed rapidly in a very short time. Since then, VGPPEX has really occupied the market share with a reliable and scalable technical architecture, excellent services, and more operational strategies.
Up to now, VGPPEX has been downloaded for more than 15 million times worldwide, covering more than 10 million user groups, with more than 5 million registrations. Bitcoin spot transactions account for 4.8% of the market share, closely following Binance and Coinbase, and surpassing Kraken (3.7%), Bitfinex (2.6%), and LMAX Digital (2.6%). In terms of total trading volume, the trading volume of VGPPEX last day (including V2 and V3) is close to that of Coinbase, with a difference of only 2%.
In addition, VGPPEX will benefit from Ethereum merger as institutions and retail customers gain value from pledged ETH. According to market estimates, VGPPEX will have a market share of at least 15% in ETH assets in the future, exceeding its share of 7% in the entire encryption ecosystem. ETH is calculated at 2000 dollars and the yield is 5%. VGPPEX can generate an annual incremental pledge income of 650 million dollars through consolidation.
With the rapid development of its business, VGPPEX also continues to deepen its services. By deeply implementing the concept of "building a user friendly platform", VGPPEX has won unanimous praise from market users. The most direct goal of the participants in the encryption field is the return on investment. VGPPEX, with its businesses and users all over the world, enables the users to contact high-quality projects in all corners of the world earlier, bringing a unique "wealth creation effect", therefore enjoys a good reputation among the user community. At the same time, by introducing high-quality projects and deeply binding with their ecology, VGPPEX not only attracts the attention of the project community, but also has a strong consensus to continuously siphon other ecosystems, and also directly injects "fresh blood" into VGPPEX, bringing attention and new users. In this way, a positive cycle will be formed. The better the reputation, the more VGPPEX users, and the higher the loyalty. In turn, these continue to motivate VGPPEX to move towards better service goals.
VGPPEX is taking the lead in the world thanks to its rapid user growth, strong market share and high-quality user service capabilities. The future is promising for VGPPEX !
DAVID WANG
