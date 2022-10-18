card

Digital Gift Cards Market Growth Projections-2030 Amazon Inc, Apple, Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Digital Gift Card Market by Functional Attribute, End-user and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global digital gift card industry size was valued at $ 258.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,101.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The market report presents a systematic and methodical description of the global Digital gift cards market along with the recent drifts, future estimates, and competitive landscape. At the same time, it also emphasizes on the study of the Digital gift cards market on the basis of regional heights. It doles out in-depth information associated with the frontrunners operational in the Digital gift cards market and portrays the competitive strength and approaches incorporated by the market players for thriving their shares and heightening their status in the industry.

The Digital gift cards market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently leading the market. In addition, the study includes a thorough financial analysis, SWOT profile, business strategies, recently launched products & services, and business overview of the market players. The report covers recent market developments including market expansion, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches. This analysis stakeholders and new business entrants to understand the latest market trends and formulate new business strategies.

The key market players analyzed in the report are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., InComm Payments, Loop Commerce, Inc., National Gift Card Corporation, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Target Brands, Inc. and Walmart Inc.

Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive breakdown of market undercurrents such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities. A brief estimation of Porter's five forces is also portrayed in the report to get through the prospects of the buyers and suppliers. In terms of the competitive market scenario, the report also depicts the major market players along with their brief synopsis, major entrants, and their budding potential in the industry. It also sketches the strategies adopted by them so as to dilate their position in the global Digital gift cards market.

Both, bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to corroborate and estimate the extent of the global Digital gift cards market. All percentage shares and itemizations are bent on through secondary sources and substantiated through primary bases. Moreover, all possible margins & precincts that affect the market covered in this research study have been descried in detail, confirmed through primary research, and explored & examined to get to the final quantitative & qualitative data.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital gift card market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global digital gift card market is provided in the report.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the e-gift card market.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the digital gift card market potential.

The global Digital gift cards market is evaluated on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Finally, by region, the market is evaluated across Europe, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The province across North America is broken down into the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Europe indexes countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, and rest of Europe. Concurrently, Asia-Pacific consists of countries such as South Korea, India, Japan, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is classified into Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.