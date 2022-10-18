Exosome Market : New prostate cancer tests aim to reduce the death rate

Exosome Therapeutic

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exosome diagnostic and therapeutic products are the medical instruments, which imply in the exosome-based research activities, used primarily in the investigation of various diseases, such as cancer and cardiac diseases, and others. The adoption of exosome instruments is increased among the healthcare and research professionals. The healthcare and research professionals provide immediate direction for the accurate diagnosis of diseases. In addition, technological advancements in the exosome isolation instruments attract end users to adopt the instruments for the isolation of micro and nanovesicle from the various types of body fluids.

As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market size was valued at $224.34 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Covid-19 scenario-

This trend is pretty likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, due to rise in product launches for exosome therapeutics, surge in the presence of key players, and development of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in demand for molecular diagnosis drive the market growth in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

NanoSomix Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

System Biosciences Inc.

NX Pharmagen

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Sistemic Inc.

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

