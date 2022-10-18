Inverted Pouch Market | Industry, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis From 2022 To 2031

Inverted Pouch Industry

The inverted pouch market size was valued at $10.6 thousand in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Inverted Pouch Market," The inverted pouch market size was valued at $10.6 thousand in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.4 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.Inverted pouch is a flexible product packaging solution, which is easy and flexible. It is used in packed food products like condiments, sauces, and personal care products.

Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8846

There is a rapidly growing need for ways to provide safe and cost-effective transportation of hazardous foods & beverages and petroleum products, which grows the demand for effective packaging. However, this leads to rise in public awareness of environmental impact of pipeline and their support in reducing packaging related greenhouse gas emissions, which is driving the need for effective packaging solutions that is safer towards environment. Thus, this is driving the demand for inverted pouches made of eco-friendly materials. This boosts the inverted pouch market growth.

Europe is expected to dominate the inverted pouch market during the forecast period. Surge in demand for ready-to-eat meals, packaged food, or instant drinks attributed to changes in lifestyle of consumers as they have very little time to prepare their food, which propels the demand for inverted pouches. Inverted pouch are used for promotional, marketing, or advertising purposes to be distributed as a sample to consumers and to make them aware about the products. Moreover, rise in the number of retail industries and investments by key players for development of eco-friendly & recyclable packaging material lead to growth of the inverted pouch market. This is expected to propel the growth of the inverted pouch market during the forecast period.

Players operating in the market have adopted acquisition, partnership, business expansion, and product launch as their key growth strategies to gain a stronger foothold. For instance, in April 2021, Constantia Flexibles opened a new fully automated production site of Constantia Copenhagen that covers a total area of 6,000m, where inverted pouch can integrate more processes and products to expand its business. It aims to improve the presence and competitiveness in the market.

Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8846

In addition, population growth has a positive effect on growing demand for various daily products, such as water and milk, and petroleum products such as kerosene, diesel, and gasoline, which are expected to generate inverted pouch market opportunities during the forecast period.

Several manufacturers in the global inverted pouch market stopped their business activities in 2020, owing to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries and ban on industrial activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the inverted pouch manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global market. However, the market is projected to cover from the 1st quarter of 2023, owing to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global inverted pouch industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the global market is expected to gradually witness growth.

Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8846

Major players are adopting product launch and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the inverted pouch market. For instance, in June 2021, Constantia Flexibles acquired Propak, which is a leading player in the snacks market in Europe. This acquisition aims in improving the packaging solutions portfolio of the company.

The inverted pouch market is segmented into material, capacity, end user, and region. By material type, the market is categorized into polyolefin, metalized aluminum, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others. On the basis of capacity, the market is fragmented into below 150 ml, 150-500 ml, 500 ml -1 liter, and above 1 liter. The end user segment is fragmented into foods, personal care, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021.

The key players profiled in the inverted pouch market analysis include, Amcor Plc, APTAR, Cheer Pack, Constantia, Coveris, Glenroy Inc., Goglio SpA, Mattpack Inc., Mondi, Polymer Packaging Inc., Pouches Inc., ProAmpac , Sealed Air, Semco S.A.M., Universal plastics bag co., Viking Masek, and VOLPAK industries.

The global inverted pouch market witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to rise in demand for compact and lightweight packaging in various sectors such as foods & beverages and pharmaceuticals. A number of players are expanding their business globally, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, and developed product portfolios. This is anticipated to fuel growth of the global market.

Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8846

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global inverted pouch market trends and dynamics.

By material, the polyolefin segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By capacity, the 150-500 ml segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user, the food segment dominated the market in 2021.

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global inverted pouch market share during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global inverted pouch market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

The global inverted pouch market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.



Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8846

Download Sample PDF (240 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8846

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8846

More Reports-

Incinerator - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/592147015/incinerator-market-to-reach-22-6-bn-globally-by-2031-at-4-2-cagr-allied-market-research

Fiberglass Doors - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590492883/fiberglass-doors-market-research-2031-key-growth-factors-and-opportunity-analysis

Architectural Acoustic Panels - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/590490798/architectural-acoustic-panels-market-forecast-2031-business-strategies-and-opportunities-with-key-players-analysis

Aluminum Curtain Wall - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590490213/aluminum-curtain-wall-market-research-report-2031-developments-analysis-and-forecast