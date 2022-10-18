Global (VR) Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Size Set to Reach $90.7 billion by 2026, at a 31.4% CAGR

Global (VR) Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Size, Share, Services, Technology & Trends, Growth Revenue, Business Statistics, Analysis ad Forecast 2020-2026: Industry Development Report By Component (Hardware And Software), By Gaming Type (Desktop, Smartphone, And Gaming Console)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [200 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 13.4 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow about USD 90.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of approximately 31.4% between 2020 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Facebook Gaming LLC (Oculus VR) (California, U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (California, U.S.), Google, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Apple Inc. (California, U.S.), Electronic Arts (EA), HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan), Unity Technologies (California, U.S.), Magic Inc, Oculus VR, Leap Motion Inc, firsthand Technology Inc. (Washington, U.S.), VirZOOM, Razer, Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Montreuil, France), ZEISS International, and among others.

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Virtual Reality in Gaming Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone) -Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026.”



“According to the latest research study by Zion Market Research, the demand of global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 13.4 Billion in 2019 and it is expected to surpass around USD 90.7 billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026.”

What is Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming? How big is the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Industry?

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Industry Coverage & Overview:

Virtual reality (VR) is a technology that creates a simulated environment. The computer system is the artificial world's guardian. However, there are a few restrictions on the experience, like the lack of a wide variety of content and limited computational power for a lower price. The virtual reality headset is the system's fundamental component. Virtual reality is being launched as a game-changer in the gaming industry because it is expected to give users a better experience.

Virtual reality (VR) gaming is an application of a 3-D realistic simulation environment to computer games. Earlier to the arrival of compact technology, the VR gaming used multiple screens or projector rooms screens. VR gaming could involve a standard mouse & a keyboard, motion sensors or gaming consoles.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2020 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 200+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2020

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market: Growth Dynamics

The virtual reality gaming market is expected to have notable growth in the anticipated timeframe, due to the rising use of three-dimension environment, along with the rising demand for the latest technology in the gaming industry and emerging comfortable and compact virtual reality gaming devices are anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period. Virtual Reality is about Immersion into virtual reality simulation of a 3D environment. With the implementation of digitalization in almost every sector, it has also helped Virtual Reality expand its significant ground in every sphere. VR can also increase business profits and considerably enhance the customer experience.

Similarly, virtual reality is also trending in the gaming industries, which has benefited from the immersive technology. Many big players in the market have jumped in the VR technology to transform the user gaming experience.

The virtual reality will act as a game-changer in the gaming sector and will also enhance the gaming experience. VR is considered one of the traction-gaining topics in the gaming trends and has also grabbed the attention of the gamers.

Along with the rising VR market, there are certain benefits associated with the virtual reality which is driving the growth of the gaming industry. The VR provides gamers with appealing virtual objects, cutting-edge technology that enriches the gaming, attraction, and retention among players. All these factors are expected to boost market growth for virtual reality in the gaming industry.

The market for virtual reality in gaming is segmented on the basis of component and devices. Mobile devices segment is expected to have substantial growth in the anticipated period. The surge is due to the increasing use of mobile devices for communication and gaming. India has become one of the world's fastest-growing gaming markets, compelled by the growth of smartphones and low-cost data. The above-mentioned factors are expected to propel market growth in the anticipated timeframe.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had an exceptional and immense impact on the global community. In the midst of the pandemic, the virtual reality in gaming business has witnessed a detrimental influence on demand across all areas. The epidemic caused by COVID-19 had an effect on all aspects of economies around the world. The beginning stages of the pandemic were accompanied by a drop in sales of virtual accessories, hardware, and gaming gadgets.

The temporary shutdown of its manufacturing units had a significant influence on the scope of its hardware production. Nevertheless, during the course of the forecast, it is anticipated that the gaming sector as a whole would expand at a rate significantly higher than the CAGR.

The preliminary findings demonstrated a significant increase in the number of hours spent playing online games both before and after the shutdown.

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market: Segmentation Analysis

Hardware, software, and content are the three subcategories that make up this market's segmentation based on its components. During the projected period, hardware is anticipated to provide the most market revenue. Consoles, HMDs, controllers, keyboards, gloves, headphones, and bodysuits are all examples of hardware. The demand and sales of VR-based hardware in the gaming sector are primarily responsible for the increase in income. Due to the fact that major key drivers are making cutting-edge hardware, the market is likely to grow at a faster rate than was first predicted during the projection period.

At a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, the software subsegment of the gaming industry is expected to expand. It can be found in authoring systems and toolkits that provide developers with accurate libraries and sophisticated software for making games. In the foreseeable future, the content market is expected to expand at a high rate. Game developers are getting more creative to meet the rising demand for interactive games.

The global mobile, console/PC, and standalone markets are split up by device type. During the ensuing years, consoles and personal computers are anticipated to hold the lion's share of the market. Consumer interest in cloud-based, next-generation 3D gaming consoles is a major factor in this expansion. Users are focused on buying the latest 3D consoles, devices, headphones, and speakers so they can enjoy better graphics and sound effects.

The global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market is segmented as follows:

Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market: Component Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Content

Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market: Device Segment Analysis

Mobile (Smartphone)

Gaming Console

Desktop/PC

Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market: User Outlook

Commercial Space

Individual

Browse the full “Virtual Reality Gaming Market Size - By Component (Hardware And Software), By Gaming Type (Desktop, Smartphone, And Gaming Console), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market include -

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

Facebook Gaming LLC

Oculus VR(California, U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (California, U.S.)

Google

Samsung Electronics

Sony International

Apple Inc. (California, U.S.)

Electronic Arts (EA)

HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan)

Unity Technologies (California, U.S.)

Magic Inc

Oculus VR

Leap Motion Inc

firsthand Technology Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

VirZOOM

Razer Inc

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Montreuil, France)

ZEISS International

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 31.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

In terms of revenue, the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market size was valued at around US$ 13.4 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 90.7 billion by 2026.

The increase in revenue is mostly attributable to the demand for and sales of VR-based hardware in the gaming sector, by component segment.

Based on Device Segment Analysis Mobile Sector dominate the Virtual Reality in Gaming Market.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the virtual reality in gaming during the projected period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Industry?

What segments does the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market sample report and company profiles?

Get Infographic Outlook Here: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/Virtual-Reality-in-Gaming-Market.png

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component Segment Analysis, By Device Segment Analysis, and By Regional Segment Analysis

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5309

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the virtual reality in gaming during the projected period. The surge in the region is due to the presence of developed countries such as the U.S and Canada. Owing to the boost in the gaming industry and along with high demand of VR game is expected to drive growth for virtual reality in gaming market across the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

Facebook Gaming LLC (Oculus VR) (California, U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (California, U.S.)

HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan)

Unity Technologies (California, U.S.)

Magic, Inc Leap, Inc. (California, U.S.)

firsthand Technology Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Apple Inc. (California, U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Montreuil, France)

Recent Developments

May 2021 – HTC VIVE has released two new headsets: the HTC Vive Pro 2, which is designed to be connected to a personal computer, and the standalone HTC Vive Focus 3, which may be used alone. The company's main goal with the release of this brand-new product is to increase its market share in the immersive technology field.

April 2020 – NextVR, a virtual game business based in California, was recently bought by Apple Inc. It is anticipated that Apple's existing activities in the areas of gaming, sports, and entertainment will benefit from this acquisition. Also, the company is currently improving the quality of the video streams of its forty patients.

In March 2020, Verizon Communication US found that the amount of gaming traffic during peak hours had grown by 75% from the year before.

In June 2017, SensoMotoric Instruments, a company that specializes in eye-tracking systems, was recently bought by Apple Inc. This deal was made in order to help the virtual reality (VR) gaming business grow faster.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 13.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 90.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 31.4% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Years 2020-2026 Key Market Players Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Facebook Gaming LLC, Oculus VR(California, U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (California, U.S.), Google, Samsung Electronics, Sony International, Apple Inc. (California, U.S.), Electronic Arts (EA), HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan), Unity Technologies (California, U.S.), Magic Inc, Oculus VR, Leap Motion Inc, firsthand Technology Inc. (Washington, U.S.), VirZOOM, Razer Inc, Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Montreuil, France), ZEISS International, and among others. Key Segment By Component Segment Analysis, By Device Segment Analysis, and By Regional Segment Analysis Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

The global e-commerce industry market size was worth around USD 13.1 trillion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 56 trillion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 27.42% between 2022 and 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/e-commerce-industry-market

The global crypto trading platforms market size was worth around USD 329.6 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 675 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12.8% between 2022 and 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-crypto-trading-platforms-market

The global distributed cloud market size was worth around USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 11.2 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12% between 2022 and 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-distributed-cloud-market

The global Virtual Reality Headset market accrued earnings worth approximately 7.01(USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 56.1 (USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 29% over the period from 2020 to 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-reality-headset-market

The global fintech-as-a-service platform market size was worth around USD 232.17 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 949 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 17% between 2022 and 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-fintech-as-a-service-platform-market

The global blockchain technology market size was worth around USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 60 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 44.5% between 2022 and 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-blockchain-technology-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Visit Our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/RY2fcbV_iX4

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information:

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

TRENDING NEWS: Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size To Cross USD 90.7 Billion by 2026, at a 31.4% CAGR: Zion Market Research

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-virtual-reality-gaming-industry-expected-earn-23-shrinath/

Follow



Rushikesh Dorge USA: +1 347 690-0211 United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158 Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 India: +91 73877 19999