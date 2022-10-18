Catheon Gaming launches its GameFi Accelerator Program

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheon Gaming, the world's fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company, announced today the launch of its GameFi Accelerator Program designed to support the most promising blockchain gaming and metaverse developers and projects globally. Notable founding partners include Abu Dhabi Gaming, Algorand, Ava Labs, BitKeep, Chainlink, Cointelegraph, DIFC FinTech Hive, Phemex, Polygon, Rarible and Storm Partners.

The accelerator program leverages Catheon Gaming's expertise along with a prominent line-up of venture capital, gaming, blockchain, crypto exchanges and business partners, who will provide best-in-class support to the participants through workshops and panel discussions.

"We are thrilled to support the growth of the next generation of blockchain games and metaverse projects and look forward to helping each project grow to its full potential," said William Wu, founder and co-CEO of Catheon Gaming. "The startups that will be chosen to participate in the program will be hand-picked by our in-house blockchain gaming team and have the opportunity to join us in developing a cross-chain gaming ecosystem."

The eight-week intensive program is aiming to provide participants with in-depth guidance across five critical aspects of any blockchain project, including technical expertise, marketing strategy, community building, fundraising and operations.

"We are here to build for the long-term and thrilled to collaborate with founders and partners to lay out strong foundations for the future of gaming," said Philippe Ho, accelerator program director.

The accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day. Upon completing the program, participants join the alumni community, where they will continue to benefit from strategic advice and retain access to its ecosystem of partners.

The first cohort of the GameFi Accelerator Program is expected to kick off in Q1 2023 with 10 participants. Catheon Gaming will run three to four cohorts per year to support the best Web3 projects and teams.

Startups interested in participating in the Catheon Gaming GameFi Accelerator Program can apply here: https://catheongaming.com/accelerator.

About Abu Dhabi Gaming

Abu Dhabi Gaming is a government-led initiative that amasses the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the Emirate into a global gaming hub. For more information, visit https://www.adgaming.ae/en/who-we-are.

About Algorand

The Algorand blockchain is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy, with immediate finality, near-zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation.

About Ava Labs

Ava Labs is the organization behind Avalanche, the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. For more information, visit https://www.avalabs.org/.

About BitKeep

BitKeep is a decentralized multichain crypto wallet providing access to 70+ mainnets, 220,000+ crypto assets and 10,000+ decentralized applications to global users. For more information, visit https://bitkeep.com/.

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming, a KMPG and HSBC emerging giant, is the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally. The company brings blockchain technical, gaming and marketing expertise and partners with leading game developers to incubate and launch "best-in-class" blockchain games for the widest possible audience.

For media inquiries, please contact: media (at) catheongaming.com

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs' mission is to accelerate smart contract innovation and adoption by empowering developers to build feature-rich decentralized applications and providing global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains. For more information, visit https://chainlinklabs.com/.

About Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph is the world's most widely read cryptocurrency and blockchain news website. Since 2013, the company has been the industry's leading independently owned outlet. Cointelegraph Research provides strategic counsel to enterprise customers at every stage of blockchain implementation, from understanding the technology, identifying use cases, reviewing and analyzing vendors to assisting participants in bringing a solution to market. For more info, visit https://cointelegraph.com/.

About DIFC FinTech Hive

DIFC FinTech Hive is the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. For more information, visit: https://fintechhive.difc.ae/introducing.

About Phemex

Phemex is a professional and trustworthy global cryptocurrency and derivatives trading platform. For more information, visit https://phemex.com/.

About Polygon

Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit https://polygon.technology/.

About Rarible

Rarible is a community-centric marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Rarible offers artists and collectors looking for a platform to create, collect and trade digital collectibles, having become one of the most well-known NFT marketplaces. For more information, please visit www.rarible.com and follow the team on Twitter.

About Storm Partners

Storm Partners is the leading all-in-one solutions provider in the blockchain industry. Their mission is to provide expert strategies and innovative solutions to help move the entire industry toward a decentralized future. https://storm.partners

