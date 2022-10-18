Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Addition of Experienced Leader Further Builds Upon the Company's Deep Hospitality Expertise

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) October 18, 2022

The award-winning hotel management company Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced today the appointment of Sherry Serio to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over two decades of sales and marketing experience, she brings a seasoned yet fresh approach to the Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent division, a contemporary platform designed for lifestyle hotels and resorts.

Sherry joins Crescent Hotels & Resorts with a diverse background in sales, marketing, revenue management, and business development. As a new key player in the Latitudes division, she will spearhead all commercial responsibilities and manage a region of independent hotels. Aligned with the Latitudes ethos, Sherry brings a dynamic and innovative leadership style, driving results through people, performance, and profitability. Her extensive resume of industry leadership includes a successful track record with Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Aimbridge Hospitality/Interstate Hotels and Resorts. Before joining Crescent, she held the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing with CSM Corporation, where she handled topline sales as well as the redevelopment of a marketing team to support commercial, corporate, residential, and lodging divisions.

"Sherry's proven ability to drive results combined with her commitment to advancing the industry is a welcome addition to our team as we continue to grow and establish Crescent Hotels & Resorts as a leader in hospitality. We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned professional of her caliber to our team," said Chief Commercial Officer Dawn Gallagher.

Sherry's experience in the service and hospitality industry, strong track record of building in addition to sustaining peak performance, and acute understanding of market intelligence make her an important addition to the Commercial team. During a time of expansion and high-profile projects for the company, Sherry will use her leadership skills to mentor and develop sales and marketing talent, implement winning strategies, and activate thoughtful partnerships to support the Latitudes portfolio.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 100 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18962660.htm