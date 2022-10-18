Vitalacy's Haley Dukelow: Southern California's 2022 Timmy Award Winner for Best Tech Manager

Regional winner will compete in 8th Annual North American Timmy Awards

Haley Dukelow, VP of operations of Vitalacy, Inc., has been named Southern California's Best Tech Manager Timmy Award Winner for 2022, chosen by peers in tech. Presented by community platform Tech in Motion, the Timmys are a celebration of the top people and companies to work for in technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005394/en/

Going beyond the requirements of the job, Dukelow strives to foster growth and promote a great team culture. "Working at a fast-paced tech company requires an adaptive team ready to face frequent challenges and change," Dukelow stated. "To build that environment, we need trust, optimism and the freedom to make mistakes. Communication styles vary within the team, and I find that creates a stress-relieving synergy. As I have grown with this team, I remain proud to work for a woman-led company that values equity for all employees."

Vitalacy provides wearable sensors worn by healthcare providers. The sensors capture hand hygiene compliance data and provide real-time reminders to perform hand hygiene at critical patient care moments. Vitalacy helps hospitals keep patients and staff safer by developing automated monitoring solutions that improve hand hygiene, reduce the risk of infection, and monitor compliance with rounding, hand washing and dispenser use. On any given day, about 1 in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-acquired infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization states, "hand hygiene is one of the most effective actions you can take to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections."

The winners of regional Timmy Awards like Dukelow now advance to the final round, the North American Timmy Awards, where they will be judged by tech industry experts from top companies like VMWare, PayPal, Etsy and Fidelity. In addition to Best Tech Manager, the contenders for North American Timmy Awards have been announced for all other categories: Best Tech Workplace for Diversity, Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Work Culture, and Best Tech Enterprise Employer.

The North American winners will be unveiled live during the 8th Annual Timmy Awards on November 10. A celebration of all things tech, the 2022 Timmy Awards will have a pre-show networking happy hour with break-out sessions immediately preceding the main event. In addition to giveaways and host entertainment, attendees can hear from guest speakers, celebrate as the winners are announced on-air, and take part in the biggest night in tech. Visit the Timmy Awards website to RSVP or see all regional winners.

About Vitalacy

Vitalacy is a health technology company focused on preventing healthcare-acquired infections and conditions with smart sensors and wearables. We use automated technology solutions to improve patient outcomes, protect the workforce, and promote quality and safety measures that save lives. Delivering true and transparent data on compliance offers a powerful and sustainable foundation for healthcare organizations and their patients to thrive. Vitalacy.com

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is a North American community platform that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in major tech regions across North America. Visit techinmotion.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005394/en/