Lat Long Infrastructure Lands Funding For Expansion From Decathlon Capital Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lat Long Infrastructure LLC, the leader in the use of microtrenching to meet the demand for environmentally friendly construction of fiber-optic networks, has landed significant funding from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its growth across the United States. Details of the revenue-based investment package were not disclosed.

Lat Long Infrastructure will use the additional capital to pursue new business and expand its services in multiple U.S. cities. Daniel Urban, Chief Executive Officer of Lat Long Infrastructure, said the company's growth reflects the demand for rapid, efficient installation of fiber optic networks. The company's microtrenching equipment cuts a narrow trench in the shoulder of a paved road. Optic cable is then placed in the trench, which is backfilled with concrete trench fill. Lastly, the trench is covered with reinstatement material.

"The widespread adoption of 5G technologies as well as the demand for additional bandwidth to meet the needs of remote workers and their families has created significant opportunities for Lat Long Infrastructure," Urban said. "This revenue-based funding provides the flexible support that our company requires to address these opportunities."

Established in 2020, Lat Long Infrastructure is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Lat Long Infrastructure will repay the investment from Decathlon Capital Partners through its future revenues. No equity or ownership was exchanged for the growth capital, and Lat Long Infrastructure was not required to give up any control of the company.

Kevin Gross, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Lat Long Infrastructure is positioned to experience strong growth as the 5G industry matures. "Its cost-effective and environmentally sound technology has allowed Lat Long Infrastructure to build a significant share of this important utilities construction market," Gross said. "The funding package provided by Decathlon Capital Partners will enable the company to expand its operations to meet growing demand."

About Lat Long Infrastructure®

Lat Long Infrastructure, LLC is a full-service infrastructure builder that specializes in telecommunication networks. With a mission to drive projects using innovative solutions that make project delivery faster, less impactful, and more cost effective, Lat Long Infrastructure is a key partner in initiatives to build telecommunication networks for Smart City deployments, Fiber to the Home, Small Cell, and 5G. Learn more at https://www.latlonginfrastructure.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

