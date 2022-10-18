Vacuum Furnaces Market | Industry, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis From 2022 To 2031

Vacuum Furnaces Industry

The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.09 million in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Vacuum Furnaces Market," The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.09 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The most commonly observed types of vacuum furnaces available on the market are horizontal and vertical. Among these, the horizontal segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its easy usability and easy maintenance. The market is analyzed with respect to different operations of vacuum furnaces, such as external heat treatment and internal heat treatment. Among these, internal heat treatment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a high CAGR, owing to faster heating and cooling speed. And by end-user industry, it is segmented into industrial and research. Among these, industrial segment registered the highest revenue in 2021. Furthermore, the market is mainly driven by rise in automotive and aerospace industry, which is attributed to rise in R&D activities across the globe. However, low heat transfer efficiency of the vacuum furnace constrains the vacuum furnaces market growth.

The growth in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction is expected to drive the vacuum furnaces market growth. However, owing to COVID-19, the demand in these industries took a hit, which is highly expected to subside in the near future. Building construction industry is performing well, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Building construction drives the demand in ceramic industry; which eventually propels the growth of vacuum furnaces market. Moreover, a large number of countries across the world have increased their investments in R&D in industries such as healthcare, electronics, automotive and others. This is another major factor expected to drive the demand for vacuum furnaces. In addition, development of technologies that make vacuum furnaces more reliable and efficient is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the vacuum furnaces market growth.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global vacuum furnaces market share in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to growth in number of industries.

The key players in the vacuum furnaces industry are constantly working on making their products efficient and production-friendly. For instance, in April 2021, SECO/WARWICK, Inc., received the patent for a low-pressure carburizing pit vacuum furnace. This new technology is known as Pit-LPC®. It is an efficient alternative to gas carburizing. It is three times more efficient than a gas-fired furnace.

However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the vacuum furnaces market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This halt directly impacted sales of vacuum furnace manufacturing companies in the initial lockdowns. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constrained the supply of raw materials for vacuum furnaces and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

Key companies profiled in the vacuum furnaces market forecast report include ACME, AMG, Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Centorr Vacuum Industries, Chugai Ro Co. Ltd., ECM Group, Fours Industriels BMI, Gasbarre Products, Inc., IHI Corporation, Ipsen, Lakshmi Vacuum, Naberthern GmbH, Seco/Warwick S.A., Shanghai Haoyue Technology Co., Ltd., Solar Manufacturing, Stericox India Private Limited, Therelek, and T-M Vacuum Product.

Key Findings of the Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging vacuum furnaces market trends and dynamics.

Depending on the type, the horizontal segment dominated the vacuum furnaces market in terms of revenue in 2021 and the vertical segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By operation, internal heat treatment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

By end-user industry, industrial segment registered the highest revenue in 2021.

LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the vacuum furnaces market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the vacuum furnace industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of vacuum furnaces market opportunites.

In-depth vacuum furnaces market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.



