AdOpsOne Launches AI-Powered Ad Operations Service for Digital Content Publishers in the U.S.

Now publishers can add a dedicated ad operations professional to their team for a low monthly fee with complete transparency and no revenue sharing or lock-ins.

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdOpsOne, a division of Affinity Global Inc., announced today it has launched its AI-powered ad operations assistant for ad-supported content publishers in the United States.

For publishers wishing to reclaim control of their display ad monetization from third-party networks, having in-house ad operations is a prerequisite. However, given the current economic uncertainties, that additional cost could be difficult with frozen hiring budgets. For publishers in this position, AdOpsOne provides a turnkey "Ad-Ops-as-a-Service" solution.

AdOpsOne manages each client's Google Ad Manager (GAM) with complete transparency, using artificial intelligence to automate ad ops strategies that have increased publishers' monetization efficiency (eCPMs) by up to 300 percent.

"With our unique combination of human expertise and artificial intelligence, our hybrid approach has already helped publishers in Europe and India grow revenue significantly," said AdOpsOne co-founder and CEO Lavin Punjabi. "We're able to achieve this without changing the ad layouts/sizes or modifying the publisher's core web vitals. We're eager to share our proven model with publishers in the U.S. and look forward to providing them with the same level of talent and machine learning technology being used by the largest monetization networks."

AdOpsOne solves complex operational challenges with AI to enable publishers to manage risk and optimize revenue by automating decisioning and streamlining workflows -- all from within the publisher's Google Ad Manager (GAM) account. By having a dedicated ad ops manager to run the program, publishers can maintain (or develop) demand partnerships while maintaining complete visibility over all their monetization metrics (e.g. impressions, clicks, revenue, viewability, advertiser, agency and demand platforms buying the inventory, etc). Publishers who have access to all of their monetization data have a more complete view of the value cycle between them, consumers and advertisers.

AdOpsOne operates like an in-house ad ops team for its publisher clients, or works in tandem with their existing team to develop a customized revenue optimization strategy around the publisher's unique KPIs. This may include automating critical administrative tasks such as managing floor pricing for SSPs to handling prebid and header bidding tags. In addition, AdOpsOne brings all the monetization data from GAM, bidders, ad networks and any monetization partners across display, native and video in one console with summarized views of key metrics.

"We built our model on a fundamental principle of transparency," said Punjabi. "There are no surprises because we operate from within our clients' existing GAM, which allows them to see what's happening across SSPs, ad networks and other monetization partners all from a single dashboard."

AdOpsOne is a fee-based service, so publishers do not have to surrender a revenue share as their businesses scale. That's a choice AdOpsOne made because it works with publishers of all sizes and believes that its technology and white-glove service should be accessible to any organization seeking to optimize costs in an increasingly uncertain economy.

AdOpsOne has driven up to a three-fold lift in eCPMs for publishers because it manages all things ad-operations for the publisher. AdOpsOne levels the playing field for publishers, allowing them to automate their most resource-intensive admin tasks and enjoy complete transparency and control.

About AdOpsOne

AdOpsOne provides dedicated ad operations support personnel and advanced AI optimization technology to improve monetization for advertising supported content publishers. Our human and machine-powered process is provided for a low monthly fee, with no revenue sharing and no long term commitments. Publishers have transparency and maintain complete control as we work inside their Google Ad Manager (GAM) account with existing demand partners to grow revenue and solve complex operational challenges. A Google Certified Channel Partner, we help boost eCPMs by using AI to identify and optimize opportunities to increase revenue across all ad ops functions. For more information, visit http://adopsone.ai.

# # #

Media Contact

Merwyn D'Souza, AdOpsOne, 1 818-554-9236, merwyn.dsouza@adopsone.ai

SOURCE AdOpsOne