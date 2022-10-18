Majic Wheels Corp. Announces Resignation of David Chong and Appoints Sathyanandham Anguswami as CEO

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL), a Wyoming-based holding company priming itself as a mainstay in the disruptive tech space through strategic mergers and acquisitions, has today announced that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of David Chong as CEO, effective immediately.

The board has appointed Sathyanandham (‘Sathya’) Anguswami as CEO, effective immediately. Sathya is a technocrat and veteran fund manager, with over 30 years’ experience in India, UAE, and US equity markets, as well as in Global Currency and Commodities F&O markets. He has managed a $100 million proprietary fund, and is a FINRA Series 3 professional, and a DIFX Certified Trading Manager.

“I look forward to working closely with our board of directors, executive team, and all of our employees to achieve our strategic goals,” said Mr. Anguswami. “Since joining the company in 2021, I have been involved in all facets of the business and am more confident than ever in Majic Wheels’ potential. We would like to thank David for his time at Majic Wheels, and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Speaking of his departure, David commented: “I have enjoyed my time at Majic Wheels immensely. I have worked with some of the greatest minds in the industry, and we have achieved many great results. But all good things come to an end, and now I leave Majic in safe hands so I can pursue new interests. I wish the team every success in the future, and look forward to observing Majic’s continued growth.”

For more on Majic Wheels Corp., please refer to its website: https://majiccorp.co/ . Its Twitter— https://twitter.com/MajicCorp - is also a helpful resource for breaking news and updates.

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market (OTC) under the trading symbol “MJWL”, is a Wyoming holding corporation positioning itself as a power player in advanced, disruptive industries like Fintech, Insuretech, software development, and crypto via thoughtful and varied acquisitions. Composed of a team with multiple decades' worth of experience and diverse backgrounds that grant them matchless insight and analysis capabilities, Majic intends to be two steps ahead of the fast-paced, ever-changing, competitive crypto market.



For additional information on Majic Wheels Corp., please refer to the company’s website:

https://majiccorp.co/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp.

For further details, please contact: