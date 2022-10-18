[Latest] Global Electric DC Motors Market Size/Share Worth 27.7 Billion by 2030 at a 10% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Electric DC Motors Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 18.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 27.7 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are Allied Motion Inc., ABB, Ametek Inc, Minebeamitsumi Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Maxon Motor AG, NIDEC Corporation, Siemens AG, Regal Rexnord Corporation, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric DC Motors Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Brushed, Brushless), By Voltage (0 - 750 Watt, 750 Watts - 3 kW, 3kW - 75 kW, Above 75kW), By End-use Industries (Industrial Machinery, Household Appliances, HVAC Equipment, Motor Vehicles, Aerospace & Transportation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric DC Motors Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 18.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 27.7 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Custom Market Insights research report offers a 360-degree view of the Electric DC Motors market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Electric DC Motors market.

Electric DC Motors Market: Overview

Electric DC motors are frequently employed in various industrial applications to carry out various industrial operations. Electric DC motors are used for energy conversion in almost every mechanical advancement since they transform electrical energy into mechanical energy. The steady expansion of industrial automation primarily drives the market for electric DC motors.

Several industry sectors have incorporated industrial automation components in the past few years. Industries are changing their business procedures to compete in the fast-paced commercial environment. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to support the expansion of the worldwide electric DC motor market.

Growth Factors

Future demand for DC type is anticipated to be enormous because of factors including the concerted efforts of governments worldwide to promote manufacturing and the growing popularity of electric vehicles. Numerous countries have revised their energy regulation rules due to the excessive usage of conventional energy sources, such as fuels, and their quick depletion. Utilizing these motors results in cleaner consumption and cost-effective cost reduction.

The rate at which industrial industries are automating and modernizing their processes is dangerously high due to the increasing demand for goods. A significant level of modernization has also been achieved in conventional agricultural machinery, which makes considerable use of DC motors. Due to rising demand brought on by these factors, the electric DC motors market is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period.

Segmental Overview

The market for Electric DC Motors is segmented into packaging type, voltage, and end-use industries. Based on the end-use industries, the market for the industrial machinery segment is anticipated to dominate throughout 2022-2030. The market for electric DC motors has been competitive for a long period. It has several applications in the bulk of industrial machinery due to its availability on the market before the industrial revolution. Due to its capacity to promote efficient operations and provide precise motion control, the DC type has been increasingly adopted in this industry due to the rise of building automation systems.

The motor vehicle segment is also anticipated to increase strongly during the projection period. The two main reasons propelling the global market growth are increased demand for electric vehicles and expanding automobile production.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region will lead the electric DC motor market in 2021. Over the projection period, developed regions like North America and Europe are anticipated to experience consistent expansion. The demand for these motors is anticipated to increase over the next several years as the U.S. government encourages the production of electric vehicles. The industry in Europe is also being driven by government subsidy programs for electric vehicles to protect the environment from carbon emissions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 27.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Allied Motion Inc., ABB, Ametek Inc, Minebeamitsumi Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Maxon Motor AG, NIDEC Corporation, Siemens AG, Regal Rexnord Corporation], and Others Key Segment By Type, Voltag, End-use Industries, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The competitive landscape for the Electric DC Motors market includes information from competitors. The company's financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, global presence, production capacities, product launch, company strengths and weaknesses, product width and breadth, and application dominance are among the details that are included.

Electric DC Motors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Brushed, Brushless), By Voltage (0 - 750 Watt, 750 Watts - 3 kW, 3kW - 75 kW, Above 75kW), By End-use Industries (Industrial Machinery, Household Appliances, HVAC Equipment, Motor Vehicles, Aerospace & Transportation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Some of the prominent players

Allied Motion Inc.

ABB

Ametek Inc

Minebeamitsumi Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Yaskawa Electric Corp

Maxon Motor AG

NIDEC Corporation

Siemens AG

Regal Rexnord Corporation





The global Electric DC Motors market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Brushed

Brushless

By Voltag0065

0 – 750 Watt

750 Watts – 3 kW

3kW – 75 kW

Above 75kW

By End-use Industries

Industrial Machinery

Household Appliances

HVAC Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Aerospace & Transportation

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The Electric DC Motors Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5%.

The Electric DC Motors market was valued at around USD 18.6 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

The “North America” region will lead the global Electric DC Motors market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

