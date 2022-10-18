Submit Release
Fly Leasing Makes Posting to Investor Reporting Site

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and DUBLIN, Ireland and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited has posted an announcement made to the Bermuda Stock Exchange, the exchange on which its 7.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) are listed, regarding among other things the receipt of authorization for the repurchase of Notes, to the reporting site hosted by iDeals.

Contacts:

Kristen Greco
(212) 813-4763
kristen.greco@carlyle.com
The Carlyle Group

Using the iDeals Reporting Site:

If you are a new user, please follow the below instructions to receive access to the reporting site and view the most recent notification:

1) Please send an email to FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero to request data room access. Once your request has been processed, you will receive an email from the iDeals platform with a link to “Enter Data Room.”

2) Click on the “Enter Data Room” link and follow the prompts to set up your profile and establish security preferences.

3) Upon completing set-up, you will be directed to the data room located at the following link: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting

For technical assistance, please email FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero.


