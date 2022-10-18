Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,205 in the last 365 days.

Machine Tool Break Detection without Breaking the Bank

-HEIDENHAIN’s new TD 110 is a fast reliable in-process gage to check tools-

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specially designed for quickly sensing tool breakage during use within a machine tool, HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION introduces the new TD 110 Tool Breakage Detector.  Providing contact-free inspection of drill bits and end mills, it can determine whether a tool is broken off by more than 2mm as it passes within a machine tool, yielding significant time and money savings.

The TD 110 tool breakage sensor can be placed in the work envelope so that it is fast and easy to reach during the tool change. The inductive sensor can detect tools as they pass by while they are spinning at their operational speed.  Thanks to its rapid scanning technology, even very small tools made of HSS steel and carbide are detected.

The breakage sensor can then generate either a floating or an HTL switching signal and the machine control can evaluate it via standard instruction sets.  These signals/outputs can be used to connect to a HEIDENHAIN TNC control or a PLC or to any other IOs of nearly every CNC control manufacturer.  In addition, an LED signals whether a tool has been flagged.

Overall benefits of the HEIDENHAIN’s new TD 110 tool breakage detector include:

  • Maintenance-free sensor for reducing non-productive time for breakage inspection.
  • Cooling lubricant and lightly contaminated tools are tolerated.
  • Universally retrofittable thanks to standard interfaces for tool touch probes.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA.  Here nine company brands are represented.  More: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

#

High-resolution Image Available at:    https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2022/TD110.jpg

 

Product contact:

Gisbert Ledvon, HEIDENHAIN Director of Business Development, Machine Tool

gledvon@heidenhain.com or 847-755-5569

Attachment 


Kathleen Herrmann
K-Pro PR, Inc.
224-520-0665
kherrmann@kpropr.com

You just read:

Machine Tool Break Detection without Breaking the Bank

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.