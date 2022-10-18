WebFX Acquires CRM and Email Marketing Platform Nutshell to Drive the Revenue Growth of Small Businesses

Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency to Build Towards a Complete Services and Software Solution for Premium SMBs Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa. & ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WebFX, the leading tech-enabled digital services provider for premium SMBs, today announced the acquisition of Nutshell, a CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to close more deals.

WebFX provides end-to-end revenue marketing solutions for over 1,000 brands in the U.S. Offering both digital marketing services and software, the acquisition of Nutshell fulfills a key need for SMBs focused on revenue generation.

"Our mission is to drive meaningful revenue growth for our customers and adding in a world-class CRM to our capabilities is a huge complement to the services and software we provide," said William Craig, CEO and Co-founder of WebFX. "Being able to effectively manage, measure, and market to in-pipeline leads is essential for B2B companies and we're thrilled to expand our capabilities."

"WebFX has been a Nutshell customer for over nine years and witnessed the power and reliability of the platform firsthand," Craig added.

Founded in 2009, Nutshell has explored strategic partnerships in the past, but none felt like an ideal fit until the company entered talks with WebFX earlier this year.

"Any partnership had to make sense for our business, our team, and our long-term vision," said Nutshell CEO and Co-founder Andy Fowler. "When I met Bill and the rest of the WebFX team at their campus in Central Pennsylvania, I was immediately struck by a sense of shared culture. We both believe that success naturally follows from giving our customers and our team as much care and support as possible. We were very fortunate to find a partner that's just as purpose-driven as Nutshell, and just as focused on helping small businesses grow."

Future goals for the partnership include an expanded presence in Ann Arbor, introducing new marketing and revenue capabilities to Nutshell, and the completion of a full-circle growth software suite.

"Our aim is to enable SMBs to use software to simplify complex marketing and sales activities. As the digital space evolves, the combination of our expert-led digital marketing services and simple but powerful software like Nutshell equip SMBs to meet their lead and revenue goals," said Craig.

For more information on WebFX's marketing services for premium SMBs, visit www.webfx.com or www.nutshell.com/marketing-services.

About WebFX

WebFX was founded in 1995 and has generated over $3 billion in revenue for clients over the last 5 years through services including SEO, digital advertising, conversion rate optimization, martech integrations, website design, and more.

The company's award-winning MarketingCloudFX platform and experienced team of marketing experts power campaigns for over 1,000 customers. Moreover, WebFX's FXBuilds program, established in 2014, has impacted over 5,000 lives around the globe through projects including building schools in Ghana and Guatemala and building wells and sand dams in Kenya. Learn more about WebFX services at https://www.webfx.com and career opportunities at https://www.webfx.com/careers.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don't want to pay a full-time admin to manage their software.

Every Nutshell subscription comes with unlimited CRM contacts, data migration assistance, and world-class live support, all at an extremely affordable price. Launched in 2010 and based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Nutshell serves thousands of businesses around the world and has won numerous awards for user-friendliness, affordability, and design.

Learn more at www.nutshell.com.

Contact Information:

Trevin Shirey

VP of Business Development, WebFX

trevin@webfx.com

717-609-1625



Ben Goldstein

VP of Marketing, Nutshell

bgoldstein@nutshell.com

+18883368808



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.