Advisors Mortgage Group Celebrates 23 Years of Family, Customers, and Community

/EIN News/ -- OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, celebrates its 23rd anniversary this October. The Company was founded in 1999 by a single loan officer and now has over 400 employees across 33 states in the country.

“When I started this company 23 years ago, I wanted to create a workplace where people are treated like family and where they feel a sense of pride when they walk through the door every day. It’s more than just a job; it’s a career where every person plays an integral part in helping our customers attain homeownership. Now that we have grown to be a national company, it is very important to me that the family-oriented atmosphere stays at the forefront of our ideals and we take care of our employees so they can provide the best customer service for our clients,” says Steven Meyer, president and founder of Advisors.

Advisors’ mantra is: We take care of our family, who helps us take care of our customers, which allows us to give back to our community. The Company is a supporter of several non-profit organizations including Free Wheelchair Mission, NEADS Word Class Service Dogs, Mary’s Place by the Sea, and Trees for Troops.

Over the course of 23 years, Advisors has received its share of accolades and awards. It was named one of the “Best Places to Work in NJ” by NJBIZ for the 10th year in a row and made the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S list for the 11th time since 2009. The Company has also been awarded the Best Mortgage Lender title four years in a row by the Asbury Park Press in its annual Best of the Best contest. According to Marketrac®, a premier online portal providing intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore.

The Company is releasing its new proprietary point-of-sale software and mobile app this month called Lighthouse. This launch will offer its customers a more user-friendly experience and real-time updates on their loan status. Advisors is also implementing milestone emails throughout the life of a loan which helps customers keep track of exactly where they are in the loan process.

Sean Clark, vice president at Advisors, says, “It’s an exciting time for the company. We have accomplished so much over the years, but the last year especially has been one in which we really revved up our technology and marketing efforts. We’ve invested a lot back into the Company and I can’t wait to see what comes next. We always want to evolve and get better at what we do.”

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, visit its website at: https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call 1-800-778-9044.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Company’s immense experience is its greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. The Company has built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of its customers and has that same mission throughout all of its offices. Advisors understands that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of the Company’s most important strengths.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment