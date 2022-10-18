Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size to Worth $ 2,599.7 Mn Booming CAGR Value of 5.6% by 2030 | DJO, Orthofix, Elizur

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Industry

New Research Study ""Bone Growth Stimulator Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook""

In cases of delay or failure, bone growth stimulator devices are medical devices that speed up the fracture healing process. They accelerate the natural healing process by administering electric shocks to patients. Bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma are some of the bone growth stimulators on the market. Pulsed electromagnetic field devices, capacitive coupling devices, and combined magnetic field devices are the three types of bone growth stimulation devices.

The global Bone Growth Stimulator market generated $1,678.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $2,599.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

The Bone Growth Stimulator market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

The report's 220 Pages provide important facts about the industry's state and are a great resource for businesses and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Major Key players in this Market:

• DJO LLC *

• Orthofix International N.V.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Elizur

• Bioventus LLC.

• Precyse Solutions LLC.

• Ossatec Benelux BV

• Verve Consulting Inc.

• IGEA S.p.A.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Non-invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Capacitive coupling (CC) devices

Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) devices

Combined magnetic field (CMF) devices

Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasound Bone Growth Stimulators

By Application:

Trauma injury and Fractures

Spinal Fusion

Ontogenesis

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has adversely affected the growth of industrial and/or professional applications. Moreover, the pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and all the industries across the world. Thus, a sharp decline had been witnessed in the adoption of Bone Growth Stimulator from various industries, especially in 2020 due to the disruptions in the supply chain. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

