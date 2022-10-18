Under Secretary Jenkins Announces Members of the Secretary’s International Security Advisory Board

Today, Under Secretary Bonnie D. Jenkins announced the members of the Secretary’s International Security Advisory Board (ISAB). The full list of members and their biographies can be found on the ISAB website.

The ISAB provides the Department with a continuing source of independent insight, advice, and innovation on all aspects of arms control, disarmament, nonproliferation, outer space, critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, the national security aspects of emerging technologies, international security, and related aspects of public diplomacy. The ISAB’s initial areas of study will include arms control, emerging technology, and new challenges posed by climate change and resource scarcity to international security.

The ISAB and its predecessor Board, the Arms Control and Nonproliferation Advisory Board, have advised the Department of State and U.S. Government for decades. The Board is sponsored and overseen by the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security and provides its recommendations to the Secretary through the Under Secretary.