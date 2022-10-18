Disposable Gloves Market Size is expected to grow at CAGR of 13% by 2030 | Top Glove Corp, Kossan Rubber, Rubberex Corp

Disposable Gloves Market Industry

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study ""Disposable Gloves Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market Insights, Inc

Disposable gloves primarily serve as an infectious barrier between clients and service providers. These gloves are mostly used in the food, healthcare, cleaning, and chemical industries. Various disposable glove variations, such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and polyethylene, have been created over time. Each variation has a distinct advantage over conventional gloves, expanding its uses in industries such as food services, clean rooms, and industrial applications. Nitrile gloves, for example, are more puncture-resistant, frictionless, have lower allergic response rates, have higher heat resistance and chemical resistance, and have a longer shelf life than latex gloves.

The global Disposable Gloves market generated $9,553.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $24,513.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/217

Because of rising product demand in the medical, healthcare, pharmaceutical, automobile finishing, chemicals, and oil and gas industries, the disposable gloves market is expanding. Furthermore, the healthcare industry in developing countries is expected to grow significantly due to a variety of factors, including increased investment in both the public and private sectors, an increase in chronic diseases, an increase in the number of surgeries performed, population expansion, and an increase in the elderly population. Furthermore, an increase in healthcare spending is predicted to encourage the expansion of the healthcare industry, which would stimulate product demand.

The report's 175 Pages provide important facts about the industry's state and are a great resource for businesses and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Major Key players in this Market:

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd*

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

• Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

• Ansell Limited.

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Dynarex Corporation

• Supermax Healthcare Limited.

• Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Dolphin Products Inc.

• Narang Medical Limited.

• Biomax Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

S size

M size

L size

Nitrile Gloves

S size

M size

L size

Vinyl Gloves

S size

M size

L size

Neoprene

S size

M size

L size

Polyethylene

S size

M size

L size

Others

S size

M size

L size

By Application

Medical

Examination

Surgical

Non-medical

Food Service

Clean Room

Industrial

By Form

Powdered

Non-powdered

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/217

Key Market Drivers:

Growing construction industry in the emerging economies is expected to propel growth of the Disposable Gloves market during the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the United States are expected to account for over 60% of all global growth in the sector by 2025. While, around 52% of all construction activity is already taking place in the emerging markets, which is set to reach 63% by 2025.

Moreover, high demand for Disposable Gloves in automotive industry and rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to augment the growth of the Disposable Gloves market. For instance, according to IBEF, Indian automotive industry is expected to reach US$ 251.4-282.8 billion (Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion) by 2026.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The following are the study objectives for this report:

• SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

• Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

• Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

• By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

• Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

• Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

• To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has adversely affected the growth of industrial and/or professional applications. Moreover, the pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and all the industries across the world. Thus, a sharp decline had been witnessed in the adoption of Disposable Gloves from various industries, especially in 2020 due to the disruptions in the supply chain. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount and Free Consultation

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/217

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Basic Information of Disposable Gloves

1.1.1 Definition of Disposable Gloves

1.1.2 Classifications of Disposable Gloves

1.1.3 Applications of Disposable Gloves

1.1.4 Characteristics of Disposable Gloves

1.2 Development Overview of Disposable Gloves

1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of Disposable Gloves

2 Disposable Gloves International and China Market Analysis

2.1 Disposable Gloves Industry International Market Analysis

2.1.1 Disposable Gloves International Market Development History

2.1.2 Disposable Gloves Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.1.3 Disposable Gloves International Main Countries Development Status

2.1.4 Disposable Gloves International Market Development Trend

2.2 Disposable Gloves Industry China Market Analysis

2.2.1 Disposable Gloves China Market Development History

2.2.2 Disposable Gloves Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.2.3 Disposable Gloves China Main Regions Development Status

2.2.4 Disposable Gloves China Market Development Trend

2.3 Disposable Gloves International and China Market Comparison Analysis

3 Environment Analysis of Disposable Gloves

3.1 International Economy Analysis

3.2 China Economy Analysis

3.3 Policy Analysis of Disposable Gloves

3.4 News Analysis of Disposable Gloves

4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

4.1 Global Revenue of Disposable Gloves by Classifications 2022-2030

4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of Disposable Gloves by Classifications 2022-2030

4.3 Disposable Gloves Revenue by Classifications

5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

5.1 Global Revenue of Disposable Gloves by Regions 2022-2030

5.2 2022-2030 USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Disposable Gloves

5.3 2022-2030 Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Disposable Gloves

5.4 2022-2030 Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Disposable Gloves

5.5 2022-2030 China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Disposable Gloves

6 Analysis of Disposable Gloves Revenue Market Status 2022-2030

6.1 Revenue of Disposable Gloves 2022-2030

6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of Disposable Gloves 2022-2030

6.3 Revenue Overview of Disposable Gloves 2022-2030

6.4 Gross Margin of Disposable Gloves 2022-2030

7. Company Profiles

7.1 key player 1

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 key player 2

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 key player 3

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 key player 4

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 key player 5

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

....

8 Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Disposable Gloves

10 Development Trend of Disposable Gloves Industry 2016-2021

11 Industry Chain Suppliers of Disposable Gloves with Contact Information

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Disposable Gloves

13 Conclusion of the Global Disposable Gloves Industry 2015 Market Research Report