Everything Blockchain Enters Multi Million Dollar Partnership with SP Capital Management to Develop World Medical Platform

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: OBTX), a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with SP Capital Management, LLC to develop a World Medical Platform (WMP) and electronic medical records (EMR) built on blockchain technology. The platform along with corresponding medical records, will be stored in a decentralized blockchain utilizing EB Build: EBI’s secure, patent-pending blockchain technology.

A new federal rule that went into effect October 6, 2022, requires health care organizations to give patients unfettered access to their full health records in digital format. It’s imperative to protect this information from potential bad actors. The World Medical Platform enables storing these medical records on blockchain technology enabling individuals to secure their personal identifiable information (PII) and personal health information (PHI) while also providing an immutable health record. The World Medical Platform will serve as a one-stop-shop for those looking to take charge of their health information and keep it secure.

“Our World Medical Platform will be a game changer for keeping medical information secure and giving the data owners complete control over how it is shared,” said Sandy Lipkins, President, SP Capital Management. “Everything Blockchain’s technology gives consumers, payers, and medical providers and systems peace of mind knowing that there is an immutable record.”

The agreement consists of three phases, i) design, ii) development, and iii) implementation. EBI will be compensated for design and development cost of $1.25 million in cash and $5.0 million in token compensation. EBI will receive transactional fees throughout the life of the system.

BIS Research estimates that the immediate application and integration of blockchain in healthcare could save more than $100 billion per year in costs related to IT, operations, support functions, personnel, and health data breaches by 2025. “Partnering with SP Capital Management, to provide a world wellness platform enables us to enter into a market that is only growing in prominence and importance,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, EBI. “With our patent-pending blockchain technology as a foundation, users will be empowered to securely store their medical data, forever.”

About Everything Blockchain, Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

