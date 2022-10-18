MANTA Partners with MEGA International to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation with Data Lineage and Governance Solutions

Integration with MEGA’s HOPEX Platform delivers deeper, data-driven insights to drive business transformation and improve operations

ТАMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 -- MANTA , the data lineage platform, today announced it has partnered with global SaaS software company MEGA International to deliver comprehensive data lineage and governance solutions to its customers and partner organizations.



The complexity of today’s ecosystems has left many organizations struggling to navigate the expanding, highly interconnected data environments, resulting in slower data delivery, increased number of incidents, and unreliable business insights.

Through this partnership, MEGA and MANTA’s combined solutions deliver a comprehensive view of data environments to inform critical business insights for their customers. Now integrated with the MEGA HOPEX Platform, MANTA’s data lineage enriches MEGA’s data governance capabilities, ensuring that users have access to the full scope of their pipelines to make informed, data-driven business decisions.

“We are pleased to partner with MEGA to equip organizations with the tools needed to manage increasingly complex data systems,” said Petr Stipek, vice president of partnerships at MANTA. “Integrating with the HOPEX platform ensures that customers have access to the full scope of their data with the flexibility and scalability required to meet the rapidly evolving needs of business.”

“We are excited to propose MANTA’s powerful technical data lineage capabilities to our customers to help them automate this critical phase of any data governance initiative. By combining both solutions, we enable these organizations to become more data-driven and accelerate their digital business transformation,” said Robert Raiola, Senior Vice-President of Marketing at MEGA International.

About MANTA

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that helps fix your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. By automatically scanning your data environment, MANTA builds a powerful map of all data flows and delivers it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. Visit getmanta.com to learn how MANTA can help your company leverage data as a true corporate asset.

About MEGA International

MEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform, that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to better plan and adapt to change. www.mega.com

