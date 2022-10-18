Contently Names New Editor-in-Chief, Brooke Gocklin

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently is proud to announce the hiring of Brooke Gocklin as its new Editor-in-Chief. Gocklin will oversee the strategy, creation, and execution of Contently's content marketing programs and publications.



"With 10 years of experience in content marketing, Brooke brings a unique perspective to the team," said Dawn DiLorenzo, Contently Head of Marketing. "Her education in journalism and background in enterprise SaaS technology makes her the perfect choice to take ownership of our content programs. She is the kind of thought leader that marketers need right now."

Gocklin comes to Contently from Persado, a leader in AI-language generation. During her time at Persado, Gocklin led content partnerships with major outlets like Adweek and Marketing AI Institute, generated a 37% MQL-to-SQL conversion rate, and increased marketing revenue from content campaigns by 11%.

"Contently’s Editor-in-Chief is the face of our brand. That’s why it’s been a priority to find the right fit," said Contently CEO Pearl Collings. "Brooke has a fresh new take on the industry, and we can’t wait to share her insights with our community of marketing leaders and content creators."

This new hire will help shape the future of content for the brand and work to position the company for future growth under the leadership of DiLorenzo. The Editor-in-Chief position is critical for Contently because of its influence on the market.

"This is truly a dream job for me," Gocklin said. "At the onset of my career, I studied journalism at Ohio University and wanted nothing more than to be the Editor-in-Chief at TIME. While I loved my traditional journalism education, I realized I had another passion for advertising. Over the last 10 years, I've worked my way up at different B2B SaaS companies. Not only does this moment take me full circle since Contently's CEO came from Time Inc., but this position also gives me the perfect opportunity to blend my traditional journalism background with the SaaS marketing expertise I've gained throughout my career."

The hire comes at a pivotal time for the marketing industry when brands are trying to balance economic uncertainty with a need for breakthrough content. Gocklin has seen a monumental shift in the content marketing landscape since she began her career.

"A new age of content marketing is coming, and it requires marketers to leverage advanced technology like AI," stated Gocklin. "As creatives, we need to learn how to embrace technology as a partner and allow it to help us be more strategic in our everyday tasks."

Gocklin plans to implement a strategic digital shift in Contently's content strategy to prepare leaders with the insights they need to excel in this new age of content marketing.

