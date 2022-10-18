Video: Iran’s protesters remain steadfast in the streets as revolution enters 33rd day
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to 193 cities. Over 400 people have been killed and more than 20,000 are arrested by the mullahs regime’s forces.
Maryam Rajavi hailed the inmates of Evin and Qezel Hesar prisons, along with brave protesters across the country who continue this revolution and seek to bring down the regime of the mullahs.”PARIS, VALDOIS, FRANCE, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran’s uprising is entering its marking 33rd day on Tuesday as anti-regime protests continue with protesters continuously taking to the streets. College students in Tehran and other cities were holding gatherings and rallying during the day on Monday, as protesters began setting up roadblocks and establishing control over their streets and neighborhoods during the night. Monday night witnessed major protests especially in the cities of Piranshahr of West Azerbaijan Province in northwest Iran, Abdanan in Ilam Province in western Iran, and Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, among other cities and towns.
— Maryam Rajavi
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to 193 cities. Over 400 people have been killed and more than 20,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 224 killed protesters have been published by the (PMOI/MEK).
On Monday, the first reports came from Qezel Hesar prison in Karaj. Reports indicate that inmates at the prison were chanting “Death to Khamenei!” in the prison yard. Sirens and gunshots could be heard from outside. At around 10 am local time, 50 prison guards were stationed on the rooftops of the prison’s buildings with firearms and were aiming at the inmates. The prison warden was seen on the rooftop, shooting birdshot with a shotgun. This incident comes merely two days after a massive crackdown in Evin Prison, in which the regime has killed and injured numerous prisoners.
Eyewitness report from Evin prison
The latest eyewitness reports indicate at least 30 to 40 inmates were killed by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) special NOPO units, adding the names and specifications of those killed are registered in the Evin Prison clinic. Most of these victims were among those inmates held in Ward 7. In Ward 8, where political prisoners are held, there were a number of the regime’s agents collaborating with prison authorities, providing them directions during the attack. A unit of the regime’s anti-riot guards transferred the inmates to the prison yard, forced them to lie on the ground, and began viciously beating them. These beatings continued for hours into the night, the report adds.
The commander of Evin’s security units is an individual by the name of Colonel Mahmoudi and was seen personally attacking and hitting the inmates on their heads with a baton. He was seen hitting political prisoner Arash Jowhari to such an extent that his Jowhari’s eyes began bleeding. Mahmoudi was also seen constantly using tasers against the inmates.
The NOPO unit members were also seen throwing a number of the inmates of the Evin rooftop, the eyewitness report adds. They were also targeting inmates in the prison yard with live bullets and pellet rounds. One inmate looking into the prison yard from a window was hit with a live bullet that wounded his side, the report continues.
Authorities had locked the doors leading to the women’s wards and fired tear gas into that section to keep them contained. The prison yard outside of Ward 8 was filled with blood that had not been cleaned for at least 24 hours. The inmates demolished many security cameras and doors and set fire to one of Evin’s digital control rooms.
A number of the defenseless prisoners had no choice but to strike back at Col. Mahmoudi and another security official by the name of Tavakoli, or else the inmates would have been killed from their beatings, the report adds. If the people of Tehran had not rallied outside of Evin Prison on Saturday night the inmates would have not survived, the report continues, adding if the gates of the prisons remain closed and no one seeks to visit the inmates, there will definitely be further humanitarian catastrophes.
Fifty-one inmates were transferred from Ward 8 while many were still injured. One inmate still had five pellets in his body when being taken away. A group of these inmates was transferred to Gohardasht Prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, while the others were taken to unknown locations.
Reports indicate that prior to this premeditated attack, authorities had informed Mehdi Hashemi, the son of former Iranian regime president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, not to return to Evin Prison after his furlough. Mehdi Hashemi is serving time on financial charges.
Furthermore, Akbar Tabari, a former senior judiciary official, and former Tehran mayor and minister, Mohammad Ali Najafi, were transferred to the Evin clinic before the attack began, the eyewitness report adds.
Monday’s protests
Nightly protests took shape in several cities on Monday. In Piranshahr, northwest Iran, people barricaded roads with fire and overturned dumpsters to prevent the movement of security forces. In Sanandaj, protesters also blocked roads with fire. In Kerman, protesters torched a regime propaganda poster. In Abdanan, people held protest rallies in the streets.
On Monday, student protests were reported in several cities. In Shahrekord, the students of Islamic Azad University expressed their will to continue the protests and the path of all the protesters who have been killed by the regime’s security forces. “For whoever is killed, there are one thousand more [rising]!” the students were chanting. In Ardabil, security forces attacked the demonstration of the students of the University of Medical Technology. And in Tehran, the students of the University of Medical Sciences held a protest rally against the regime and its oppression of protesters.
Student protests continued throughout Monday. In Bushehr, the students of Khalij-e Fars University held a protest rally and chanted “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” reflecting the Iranian people’s rejection of both the mullahs’ and Shah dictatorship. In Shahrekord, students at Islamic Azad University chanted, “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” a slogan that is becoming all the more popular across Iran. In Isfahan’s Najafabad, the students of Islamic Azad University chanted “Mullahs’ must get lost!” And Tehran, the students of Tehran University and Islamic Azad University held protest rallies and called for unity and strike.
Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the inmates of Evin and Qezel Hesar prisons, along with brave protesters across the country who continue this revolution and seek to bring down the regime of the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“The goal of the Iranian people’s uprising is to bring down the regime of compulsory religion. As the NCRI announced 40 years ago, everyone should be free to choose their beliefs and religion based on the principle of separation of religion and state. The goal is for Iranian women and men to achieve all their individual and social freedoms, including the freedom of choosing their attire. I repeat: No to the compulsory veil, no to the compulsory religion, no to the compulsory regime,” she said in a speech delivered to a rally of freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters in Luxembourg on Monday.
These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
MEK, the engine of the uprising in the words of the Mullahs’ regime
Fars news agency, October 12, 2022
According to Fars news agency, one of the basic assumptions of the recent riots in the country is the support and direct presence of the elements of the organizations rejected by the state in fueling the protests and leading them to insecurity and street riots... Among these organizations and parties whose dark history of enmity with the Islamic Republic system dates back to the early years of the victory of the revolution; It is the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) organization that played a significant role in managing and directing protests toward insecurity, anxiety, intimidation, and violence during the recent riots.
Titre News: October 14, 2022
General Hossein Ashtari, the commander of the State Security Force: Security is the red line of the police, therefore, in this regard, we will deal decisively with violators of order and security in the country and those damaging to public property. The rioters are led by the Monafeghin (MEK) and enemies with sinister intentions. They seek to create division and disturb the public mind. Thank God, at the very beginning, the noble nation of Iran and Islam wisely distanced themselves from the anti-revolutionaries and the rioters.
IRNA news agency - October 14, 2022
Ebrahim Yaqoubian, Friday prayer Imam of Amol: People's vigilance prevented the implementation of the plan of the Monafeghin (MEK) in Amol.
Referring to the recent events in the country and this city, he said: In the recent riots, some people were looking for the fall of the city of Amol, because with the fall of Amol, they could take over the rest of the cities, but the vigilance of the people and the sacrifice and standing of the governor and law enforcement officials prevented the implementation of the plan of the Monafeghin (MEK).
Tasnim news agency, October 14, 2022
Martyrdom of 2 members of Basij [a paramilitary force] in Biram of Larestan by the Monafeghin (MEK)
The political, security, and social deputy of Fars Governorate said: Two Basij members and security defenders were martyred by hypocrites in Biram, Larestan.
He said: These two people were martyred in the morning of today, Friday, October 14, in a clash with the forces of the Monafeghin (MEK).
According to Tasnim, the Revolutionary Guard Major Noureddin Jangjoo and Basij member Hadi Erfani Nia martyred in the course of conducting a mission.
Etemad newspaper - October 14, 2022
Ahmad Rastineh, spokesman for the cultural committee of the parliament: Today they are trying to attack the unity of our country in the form of a network of Monafeghin (MEK) and separatists. But unfortunately, a few of our dear teenagers were deceived by the atmosphere created by the fake media reports and became emotional and went to the streets in some cities.
ISNA News Agency - October 14, 2022
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Sadegh Sattari Fard, announced: The sworn enemies of the revolution, the Monafeghin (MEK), colonialists, tyrants and … have always sought revenge on the sacred institution of the schools and seek to harm the sanctity and status of the school...
Bushehr TV - October 12, 2022
Combined war, another name for hybrid war, is the most modern way of modern warfare, which has three characteristics: ambiguity, complexity, and multidimensionality of the strategy used in the recent riots (showing the picture of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran).
Tabnak website - October 14, 2022
Reza Nasri, a senior expert on international issues, wrote: "The Israeli lobby and the MEK organization (which have the most influence on the Canadian government) only want the voices of “maximum pressure” and destruction seekers to be heard outside the country, and inside, nothing but the voices of division and extremism, in order to prepare the grounds for the Syrianization of Iran. That is why they are still targeting “Javad Zarif”.
Fars TV - October 14, 2022
The Mullah Lotfollah Dejkam, Friday prayer Imam of Shiraz: ...If there is going to be such an encounter, the shortcoming of our security and judicial system will lead nowhere. It would be to have mercy on the sharp-toothed tiger. Well, they have guns and keep killing. How many martyrs should this nation give? The propaganda machines of the infidels and a bunch of hypocrites (MEK) within this group of infiltrators want to kill our children one by one.
Tabnak site October 15, 2022
Mustafa Mirsalim [Majlis Representative and Member of the Expediency Council]: My poor son fell into the trap of the Monafeghin (MEK) … the senior member of Mu’talefeh Islamic Party in response to the question as to whether his son was recruited by the Monafeghin (MEK) organization, did he also get involved in the same issues and how did he deal with the rest of the people in the society …, he said: My son had a special situation. The poor man was targetted by the Monafeghin (MEK) and fell into their trap, then he realized it himself and a situation arose where he realized that he had been lured and corrected himself.
The organization of the uprising
Bushehr TV Network - October 12, 2022
Akbar Porat, Political and Security Deputy of Bushehr Governorate: … groups of 4-5 people were coming, some 40-50 people gathered around them, they chanted some disruptive slogans, but it was quickly sorted out, I would say mostly, unfortunately, some of the 14-35-year-olds in our city, Bushehr, and Dashtestan, unfortunately, there were teenagers and young people, some of whom were influenced by excitement...
We considered two strategies. The first strategy is to identify the organized networks and the main leaders of the gatherings and those who were behind the scenes of these cases, and in fact, the targeted arrests. It is called information warfare. From the organized parts, we must enter this field. Thanks to God, most of the main networks and leaders were arrested and many arrests, anyway, I will not mention the statistics here, a lot of people were arrested.
........
God willing, in the near future, the main leaders will be interrogated.
Question: Do you mean, we had non-native cases as well?
Porat: We had non-natives, and we also had natives of the province, but most of the leaders who were invited, unfortunately, most of the leaders are from outside the province and from some other provinces.
Question: That is, they came with a mission?
Porat: The investigations that were done showed that they had a mission, they had entered the province exactly one day before the gatherings, anyway, they had rented houses, anyway, and several teams were arrested.
Javan newspaper - October 13, 2022
A report on the condition of the streets of Tehran/the counter-revolutionary’s inability to bring people to the streets
A well-informed security official told Tasnim in this regard [12 October gatherings in Tehran]: Most of these gatherings were carried out by about five groups, including three to four people on motorcycles, who, in order to make Tehran unsafe, went to the main junctions in the city and high-traffic areas, set fire to garbage containers and run away.
Tabarestan TV channel - October 12, 2022
Ali Khamenei: This riot was planned, this riot had a plan, it was planned (showing a picture of Mrs. Rajavi)...
Asr Iran website - October 15, 2022
General Hasan Hassanzadeh, the commander of Mohammad Rasulallah Corps of Greater Tehran, said: "In every clash, even when it is a successful one, the victorious side in the field also suffers damages, and so far we have had 850 wounded and three martyrs in these riots."
