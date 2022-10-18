Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Is Projected To Grow At Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 6.2% during Forecast Period
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market to hit US$ 1,888.57 billion by 2028. Surging Adoption of Sports Drinks to Drive the Non-Alcoholic Beverages MarketNEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Product Type (Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk Powder, and Others), End Use (Food & Beverage Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Functional Food & Dietary Supplements, Food Services, and Household), and Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales)" The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Non-Alcoholic Beverages market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Non-Alcoholic Beverages players in the market and their key developments.
The Non-alcoholic Beverages market is expected to grow from US$ 1,247.20 billion in 2021 to US$ 1,888.57 billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028. Carbonated soft drinks, bottled waters, juices & nectars, dairy-based and dairy alternative beverages, RTD tea and coffee, and energy drinks are the different non-alcoholic beverages. The sugar-free category is gaining significant traction among consumers due to rising health concerns and the high prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases in various countries across the globe. Moreover, functional drinks and fortified beverages are also witnessing high demand due to the growing focus on health and nutrition. These factors are driving the non-alcoholic beverages market growth.
Market Insights
Surging Adoption of Sports Drinks to Drive the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market
Nutrition plays a significant role in improving sports performance. Athletes and sportspersons must follow adequate nutrition to meet their daily energy and nutrients demand. Along with professional athletes and sportspersons, many people are engaged in daily physical activity to maintain their overall health. The number of fitness enthusiasts increased in recent years due to increased health and wellness concerns. Sports drinks replenish the level of electrolytes, water, and energy lost during exercise and physical activities.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market - Strategic Insights
Report Coverage: Details
Market Size Value in: US$ 1,247.20 Billion in 2021
Market Size Value by: US$ 1,888.57 Billion by 2028
Growth rate CAGR o:f 6.2% from 2022-2028
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Base Year: 2022
No. of Pages: 180
No. Tables: 114
No. of Charts & Figures: 70
Historical data available: Yes
Segments covered: Type, Packaging Type, Category, and Distribution Channel
Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments: The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Nestle, Red Bull, Suntory Holdings Limited, Danone S.A., Califia Farms LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Asahi Group Holdings Limited, and Bolthouse Farms Inc., among others.
The global non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into distribution channel into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest share in the global non-alcoholic beverages market in 2021, whereas the online retail segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge retail establishments offering extensive products such as personal care, groceries, and household products.
The overall size of global non-alcoholic beverages market has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market
In the pre-pandemic period, the non-alcoholic beverages market was mainly driven by high demand for healthy drinks and on-the-go beverages. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, many industries faced unprecedented challenges. The food and beverage manufacturers witnessed a slow growth in the initial phase of the pandemic due to the shutdown of manufacturing units and supply chain disruptions.
