SOTIO to Present the AURELIO-04 Phase 2 Study Design and Findings from BOXR Research at the SITC Annual Meeting

BASEL, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO Biotech, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, announced today that it will share two poster presentations, namely the Phase 2 AURELIO-04 study design of the IL-15 superagonist, SOT101 as a Trial in Progress and nonclinical data on mechanism of action of its BOXR T cell platform, at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from November 8-12, 2022.

The study design of AURELIO-04 will be presented by Aurélien Marabelle, M.D., Ph.D., immuno-oncologist from the Drug Development Department at Gustave Roussy Cancer Center. Findings from the study of BOXR1030 will be delivered by Pratirodh Koirala, Ph.D. and John Hinds, Ph.D., translational scientists at SOTIO Biotech Inc. (U.S.)

Poster Presentations Details:

Title: AURELIO-04: A phase 2, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study to determine the efficacy and safety of SOT101 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected advanced solid tumors

Presenting Author: Aurélien Marabelle, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 716

Location: Poster Hall

Session Date: Thursday, November 10 – Friday, November 11

Session Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET



Title: Exogenous GOT2 in CAR-T cells improves metabolic function and preserves early memory T cell subsets

Presenting Authors: Pratirodh Koirala, Ph.D. and John Hinds, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 238

Location: Poster Hall

Session Date: Thursday, November 10 – Friday, November 11

Session Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET



Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO Biotech website once the presentations conclude.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested in phase II clinical trials. SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) has recently entered the clinical phase. BOXR1030, a GPC3-targeted CAR-T based on proprietary technology designed to improve on the efficacy of CAR-T therapies in the tumor microenvironment, will enter the clinical phase in 2022. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

