Mastery Training Services Hosts 5-Part Diversity Webinar Series This Fall

This fall, beginning on November 8, 2022, Mastery Training Services is hosting a five-part webinar series on diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The presenter for all five sessions is Ayana King, diversity advocate and communication professional.

The series kicks off on Tuesday, November 8 at 2 p.m. Eastern time with "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: The Building Blocks of Belonging." This session explores why diversity, equity, and inclusion are important to any business and team.

The second session, "Unpacking Unconscious Bias," is on Tuesday, November 15 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. In this session participants discover how unconscious bias can negatively impact team members and clients and what to do about it. Learn what unconscious bias means and its implications in the workplace.

On Tuesday, November 22 at 2 p.m. Eastern time, the third session presents "Exercising Empathy and Understanding Allyship." This webinar helps participants understand empathy as an essential part of team building and learn why allies are key to a healthy corporate culture.

The fourth session, "The Bottom Line: Diverse Teams Build Stronger Organizations," is on Tuesday, November 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. This session teaches participants how attracting and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce boosts an organization's bottom line and organization's reputation.

Finally, the last session in the series, "Understand Microaggressions and the Right Way to Respond," is on Tuesday, December 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. This session details different types of microaggressions, reviews real-life workplace scenarios, and discusses how to be better allies in the workplace.

For more information on the different webinar sessions offered and to register, click here.

Organizations looking to train their entire workforce on diversity can find a number of related online training courses through Mastery Training Services, here.

About Ayana King

Ayana received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Michigan in 2015. Prior to launching Maximum Communications, a consulting agency specializing in Diversity and Inclusion education, Ayana worked in the senior living industry as a Corporate Communications Manager. A strong advocate for inclusion, Ayana works diligently to help end racism, ageism, and other threats to mankind through engaging workshops and collaborative partnerships. She hosts workshops across industries throughout the U.S. and consults with executive teams to help navigate critical conversations. To learn more visit getmaxcomms.com.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

