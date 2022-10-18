Early offers for Year 11 students

This new addition to the University’s early entry program Aspire rewards students who are performing well in Year 11, and have a school recommendation, by providing them with an early conditional offer into select courses.

La Trobe Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Students), Professor Jessica Vanderlelie, said the new program will alleviate stress and give students more certainty during a challenging time.

“Year 12 can be a really stressful time – particularly for this cohort, many of whom are still reeling from two years of interrupted schooling due to the pandemic,” Professor Vanderlelie said.

“This new Aspire offering recognises that students’ Year 11 results are a strong indicator of how they will perform in Year 12 and beyond – meaning students can apply, receive a conditional offer, and start planning their future, well before their Year 12 results or ATAR are known.”

Professor Vanderlelie said La Trobe’s Aspire program – which has been offered to Year 12 students since 2014 – has already proven hugely successful, with more than 18,000 students submitting successful applications.

“With study support offered in VCE and throughout their university studies, as well as travel grants and other benefits, La Trobe Aspire students have higher levels of engagement, higher completion rates and consistently outperform their peers while they attend university,” Professor Vanderlelie said.

“We expect that students applying through the Year 11 Aspire program will have similar levels of success, and enjoy the experience as much as their predecessors who applied in Year 12.”

Mildura Head of Campus Sandra Connor said the University is committed to providing access to tertiary education for the region, and supporting high school students to pursue their career ambitions locally.

“We know that La Trobe Mildura makes a big difference to the whole community, helping to develop the region’s skilled workforce and bolster the economy,” Ms Connor said.

“Supporting more young people to take that next step to university is incredibly important – for the students, their families and wider community. The Aspire program is a great way to connect with high school students and guide them through the transition to higher education.”

More about Year 11 Aspire:

Year 11 students can now apply to receive an early conditional offer to a selected range of courses at La Trobe, based on their Year 11 results and a recommendation from their school

Once a conditional offer is made, students must successfully complete year 12 and meet the minimum requirements for prerequisite studies.

Those in the Aspire program will get free access to the Succeeding at University short course before commencing their first semester. They will also receive exclusive benefits designed to nurture their skills and help them success at university and beyond.

Some courses are exempt from the Year 11 Aspire program. More information on the Aspire Program here: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/study/aspire

Image (left to right): Mildura Head of Campus Sandra Connor and Aspire student Lily Milsom