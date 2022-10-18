Healthcare Chatbots Market 2022 Global Share, Key Country Analysis and Forecasts
The Healthcare Chatbots Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications & industry chain structure.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Chatbots Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare chatbots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Chatbots, also known as talk bots, are AI-powered self-service virtual employees that are programmed to provide consumers with a personalised virtual assistant. Healthcare chatbots are designed to help people with medical issues. Pre-calculated sentences in the form of messages are used to carry out the dialogue. Users can use these chatbots to track symptoms, find hospitals, and schedule appointments using cloud-based or on-premise software. Chatbots can be combined with a range of technologies, including mobile devices, web browsers, and other apps, to relieve medical professionals of their duties and allow them to focus on their responsibilities.
Key Players Analysis:
Your.MD Ltd. UK
Healthtap, Inc.
Sensely, Inc.
Buoy Health, Inc
Infermedica
Babylon
GYANT.Com, Inc
Ada Health GmbH
PACT Care BV
Woebot Health
The report covers key developments in the Healthcare Chatbots market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Healthcare Chatbots market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Healthcare Chatbots in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Healthcare Chatbots market.
Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Based on component the market is segmented as, software and service.
Based on deployment model the market is segmenetd as, cloud, on-premise.
Based on application the market is segmented as symptom check, medical assistance, appointment booking.
Based on end user the market is segmented as, patient, healthcare providers, insurance companies.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Healthcare Chatbots Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Healthcare Chatbots Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
