Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market To Power And Cross USD 54.5 billion by 2024 | CAGR of 8.7%

Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market

The active, smart and intelligent packaging market is expected to grow from USD 36.2 billion in 2019 to USD 54.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

In the past, food packaging was mostly about extending shelf life and protecting the product. However, consumer behavior and expectations have changed dramatically in recent years, demanding more from brands in terms of sustainability, transparency and convenience. Active, smart and intelligent packaging is one way manufacturers are meeting these new demands.

Active packaging is any type of packaging that uses an external energy source to extend the shelf life of a product. Smart packaging uses information technology to track the product throughout its journey from production to consumption. Intelligent packaging goes a step further by using sensors to monitor environmental conditions and automatically adjust them to optimize product quality.

Future Outlook Even Better than Historical Years:

The past few years have been tough for the economy, but things are improving. The future outlook is even better than historical years. There are several factors that contribute to this positive outlook. Consumers are confident and spending money. Businesses are investing in their future and hiring more workers. All of these factors together create a recipe for continued economic growth. Even though there are some challenges ahead, such as trade tensions and rising interest rates, the overall outlook is positive. The Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market would span several territories, including basic research, clinical research, industrial research, development, and commercialization.

Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market: Company profiles

3M Company

Alien Technology

AlpVision SA

Applied DNA Sciences

Authentix

Avery Dennison

DuPont

Flint Group

Holostik

Impinj Inc

Intermec

Sicpa

Spectra Systems

Zebra Technologies

This report gives a comprehensive analysis of these major players in the global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging market. To increase their market share in different regions, these players have used different strategies, including new product launches, collaborations and expansions. This report provides valuable information about the market, including their business performance, operating segments and product portfolios, as well as strategic moves to show the competitive environment.

Market Segmentation Evaluated in the Report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2031)

Active Packaging

Modified Atmosphere

Smart and Intelligent Packaging Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2031)

Frozen Food

Packaged Food

Dairy Products

Regional Insights

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Here are 03 key points to this big story:

1. Research Approach:

In this research study, both primary and secondary data were extensively used. The research included the analysis of many factors that affected the industry. This included the government policy and competitive landscape, historical and current data, trends in the market, technological innovations, future technologies, and market risks, barriers, opportunities and challenges. This figure illustrates the market research method used in this report.

2. Market Size Estimation

To validate the global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market, top-down and bottom up approaches are used. These methods can also be used to estimate the market size of manufacturers, regions, product segments, and applications (end-users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of products (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, Market Share (%), and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall marketand its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

3. Analyst’s Perspective On Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market:

According to the study, the market for Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging will grow at a CAGR (%) between 2022 and 2032. New entrants will be encouraged to enter the market and capitalize on the growing demand by the market's profitability. Many innovative companies have emerged in this market due to favorable government policies in countries of the developing world that were supported by venture capitalists and cutting-edge capital. Opportunities will be supported by the expansion and development of e-Commerce portals that offer attractive discounts and deals to customers even from faraway regions.

