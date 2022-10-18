Flexible Packaging Market To Reach $237,975.67 Mn By 2028; Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, and Top Players
The latest study released on the Global Flexible Packaging Market by The Insight Partners evaluates industry size, share, demand, growth and forecast to 2028.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Flexible Packaging Market Research Report’ Is A Professional and In-Depth Study on the current state of the global Flexible Packaging industry with a focus on the global market. Flexible Packaging market report represents a basic overview of the Flexible Packaging market size, share, and competitor segment with a basic introduction of manufactures, product types, geographical regions, and applications. This report gives a historical overview of the Flexible Packaging market trends, cost structure, growth, revenue, capacity and key driver’s analysis.
The Flexible Packaging Market is projected to reach US$ 237,975.67 million by 2028 from US$ 176,173.61 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Flexible Packaging Market are shown below:
By Material (Plastics, Paper, Aluminum Foils, and Others)
By Product Type (Pouches, Bags, Films and Wraps, and Others)
By Application (Food and Beverages, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Industrial, and Others)
In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global flexible packaging market. According to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Australia is one of the developed countries in APAC. The food & beverage sector is Australia’s largest manufacturing industry, accounting for 32% of the country’s total manufacturing turnover. According to the Australian Food and Grocery Council’s 2019 State of the Industry Report, the food & beverage, grocery, and fresh produce sector is worth USD$ 85.32 billion. The industry is made up of 15,000 businesses of all sizes that employ over 273,000 people. The growing food & beverage industry drives the flexible packaging market.
Top Listed Manufacturers for Global Flexible Packaging Market are:
Amcor plc
Huhtamaki
Mondi
Berry Global Inc.
Sealed Air
Sonoco Products Company
Coveris
Constantia Flexibles
…..
The Scope of this report:
The report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on major leading Flexible Packaging industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. Flexible Packaging industry development trends and marketing channels are analysed.
Flexible Packaging Market report provides brief analysis of existing competitors which can impact the industry outlook during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report also offers an in-depth assessment of the Flexible Packaging market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include major market trends, opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. Flexible Packaging Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Flexible Packaging market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2028 forecast.
Flexible Packaging Market offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the Flexible Packaging market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Flexible Packaging market. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Flexible Packaging market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Flexible Packaging Market Insights
Increased Consumption of Processed Food & Beverage
According to Anu Food Brazil report, the Brazilian food retail sector’s total revenue was US$ 96 billion in 2019. The food & beverage industry in Brazil achieved growth of 6.7% in 2019 and 12.8% in 2020. The frozen food market is prospering in Brazil. The frozen food market is prospering in Brazil due to the expansion of the middle class, rise in purchasing power, and an increase in the number of people working full time. Hence, the increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods drives the flexible packaging market.
