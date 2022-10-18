Tenants are responsible for 75% of energy saving - Alfa Group helps them with "Green Code"

Alfa Group has installed solar panels, geothermal heating systems in many of its office buildings, logistics areas and commercial buildings already for the past decade Alfa HUB 13 is located in close proximity to Váci street and Lehel Square in Budapest, Hungary By assessing your company’s operations, employees and customers’ needs, you can put together a plan to help you cut costs where you can make the biggest quality energy savings. Consider the following ‘quick questions’ to see where you can make a difference

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the operating costs of office buildings, warehouses and logistics centres are skyrocketing, Alfa Group's climate aware developments make it possible for tenants to reduce their energy bills.

Alfa Group has installed solar panels, geothermal heating systems in many of its office buildings, logistics areas and commercial buildings already for the past decade. They also set a goal to reduce their carbon footprint, and these efforts are proving more important than ever today. Alfa Group established its first entity in Hungary in November 1999. The Group has a highly successful business model and operates over 15 standing investments as of today being best in class in terms of energy efficiency. In the upcoming 5 years the development pipeline focuses on urban industrial and residential investments in Budapest.

The Energy Efficiency Code for Tenants, is helping thousands of businesses to make substantial savings during the current energy crisis affecting the whole of Europe. Residential buildings using renewable energy, such as the 600+-apartment Haller housing estate in Budapest, which uses geothermal energy, offer a more economical way for residents as well.

As Wattmanager previously reported at the end of an extensive audit, Alfa's units are in the top 15% of the lowest energy consumers of the country in Slovakia and in Hungary. The group also meets the requirements of the ICMA Green Bond Principles (2018) in all material respects due to the KPMG examination.

The now published energy saving code contains practical information about lighting, temperature reduction, heating and cooling, operating IT infrastructure and energy saving equipment.

By assessing these in operations, employees and customers’ needs, Alfa Group is prepared for Tenants to help cut costs where tenants can make the biggest quality energy savings.

