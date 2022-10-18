CBD Gummies Market Size Worth US$ 2,133.48 million at a CAGR of 28.3% with Top Countries Data
The Insight Partners
the growing adoption of CBD gummies by sports personalities and celebrities is driving the CBD gummies market.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled "CBD Gummies Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Category (Sugar-Free and Conventional) and Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)," the market was valued at US$ 2,133.48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12,182.21 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 2,133.48 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by US$ 12,182.21 Million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2021-2028
Base Year 2021
No. of Pages 120
No. of Tables 30
No. of Charts & Figures 43
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Category, and Distribution Channel
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
CBD gummies are infused with cannabidiol and has less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabidiol or CBD is a medicinal compound extracted from hemp plants that are antagonistic in behavior. Therefore, these gummies have pharmaceutical applications for relieving stress, pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia, inflammation, and many more. CBD gummies are also used for the treatment of epilepsy. These gummies come in a variety of forms, tastes, colors, and cannabidiol concentrations. CBD is becoming popular among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and sportspersons, as it helps in relieving performance-related stress and anxiety.
Social media is playing a crucial role in changing the lifestyles of people. Over the past few years, the number of social media users has increased dramatically owing to the rising penetration of the internet and smartphones. People are largely influenced by social media influencers and celebrities and try to follow them. Brands are getting benefitted due to the growing influence of social media and celebrities on people. CBD products are heavily promoted by celebrities on social media platforms. Willie's Reserve. Pre-rolled joints, dried flowers, edibles, and oil concentrates are among the few items he sells on his website. Celebrities and businesswomen such as Kim Kardashian and Martha Stewart use CBD gummies to improve their sleep. Kim stated that she regularly uses CBD gummies to help her to get proper sleep.
It helps in reducing pain and stress, owing to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. Moreover, it improves sleep as it induces calmness by controlling anxiety. The regulations regarding the consumption of CBD products are different in various countries. However, CBD products with not more than 0.3% THC content are legal in the US. Manufacturers are launching 100% CBD isolate gummies with 0% THC due to the growing dispute regarding the THC content. This factor is projected to open new opportunities for the CBD gummies market over the forecast period.
CBD gummies Market: Industry Overview
CBD oil is used in a variety of products. CBD gummies are infused with a measured quantity of CBD oil and are one of the most accessible forms of CBD available for consumption in the market. The rising awareness regarding the health advantages of CBD-infused products is expected to boost the growth of the CBD gummies market. Moreover, the increasing availability of a wide range of products across different retail channels is projected to drive the CBD gummies market during the forecast period.
CBD gummies Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
A few players operating in the CBD gummies market are Dixie Brands; Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Canopy Growth Corporation; Sunday Scaries.; Diamond CBD; CBD American Shaman; CV Sciences, Inc.; Medix CBD; CBDFx; and Elixinol among others. Moreover, they do not have a strong plant flavor like CBD oil. CBD gummies are one of the most readily available CBD products in various supermarkets and hypermarkets, drug stores, and pharmacies across the US. Due to their health benefits, the growing preference for CBD gummies is projected to drive the CBD gummies market during the forecast period.
On the other hand, Martha Stewart also mentioned that she consumes CBD gummies and CBD drops from her own brand. These celebrities have a large number of followers on social media platforms. .Based on distribution channel, the CBD gummies market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment accounted for the largest market share in the CBD gummies market in 2020. Specialty stores have a strong customer footfall and have a deep product assortment.
