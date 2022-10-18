Global Surface Solution Provider Awarded International Quality Management Standard

IGS has been awarded the ISO 19001 Quality Management Standard

About Integrated Global Services (IGS)Headquartered in Virginia, U.S., Integrated Global Services (IGS) is an international provider of surface protection solutions. It runs operational hubs, subsidiaries, and sales offices around the world, and has more than 35 years of experience helping customers solve metal wastage and reliability problems in mission-critical equipment.For more information about IGS, visit: www.integratedglobal.com RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an ISO audit, Integrated Global Services (IGS) has been certified with the new ISO 9001:2015 standard for its Quality Management System (QMS). The certification recognises the company’s dedication to meeting customer requirements and maintaining its documentation, demonstrating to clients that its products and services meet all international quality standards.Headquartered in Virginia, USA, IGS provides essential surface protection solutions for mission-critical equipment in a variety of industrial environments, all of which help to prevent equipment failure and drastically extend service life. A detailed audit of its Quality Management System (QMS) led accreditors to recognise the company as being worthy of the widely sought-after ISO 9001 standard.The team at IGS’ Tech Solutions is responsible for more than 100 pieces of performance qualification equipment, which are all operated through a complex management system. This system was highly praised by the auditor, whose report highlighted IGS’ ‘very thorough QMS that covers [the company’s] unique processes’.Iain Hall, Chief Technology Officer at Integrated Global Services, said; “We’re thrilled to have been accredited with the ISO 9001 certification. The auditor communicated that most companies take a template and try to squeeze their widget manufacturing into the same QMS. Our team was congratulated for taking the time to write our own, comprehensive QMS.”“One aspect of the audit that was particularly commended was the traceability of our manufacturing materials. Random samples were tested, and supplier certifications were traceable to source to a level beyond the required standard and expectations.”“I’m very proud of our team for their consistent efforts in ensuring quality for our clients, which has now been formally recognised by ISO. We will continue developing our QMS to deliver innovative and customised solutions to our customers”.IGS' in-house state-of-the-art laboratory and research center provides their customers with the most accurate forecast of the performance of any field application. Watch a short video showcasing some of its capabilities.

