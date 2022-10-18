SATISFYING WAYS TO DEAL WITH UNREQUITED LOVE
Unrequited love can be best defined as a special kind of hell but no matter how painful it is we can still overcome it by using these 10 methods.BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catching feelings for someone is way too easy but seeing if they feel the same way towards you is nerve-wracking. Unrequited love can be best defined as a special kind of hell but no matter how painful it is we can still overcome it by using these 10 methods.
Below are 10 satisfying ways to deal with unrequited love.
Allowing ourselves to grieve.
Rejection hurts!! Our hearts get broken but our whole body feels heavy and worn down, this is because emotional pain activates the same part of our brain as physical pain. We should remain kind to ourselves and give ourselves sufficient time to heal.
Pretending that everything is okay or putting off dealing with our heartbreak as if it's a chore, acknowledging that we are not well and won't be for a while. We have to accept pain before getting better.
Realizing we are not alone.
Rejection makes us vulnerable and we take it personally because our hearts are involved. One trap that we often fall into is believing that we are not good enough just because one person did not return our feelings. We might think we are not attractive, smart or lovable enough, but unrequited love happens frequently even to people we think would never have a hard time with romance.
A good way to prevent self depreciation is to consider other perspectives. Perhaps it was simply bad timing or the two of us aren't right for one another. Focus on manifesting self love instead of pulling yourselves down.
Is There a pattern?
For some people falling in love with someone who rejects them is a pattern they repeat based on similar childhood experience. They may have developed insecure attachment if they had caretakers who weren't always available when they needed support.
We should try to assess our history of rejections and see if people we've chosen were repeating the same type of behavior we experienced in our childhood, if so this will only cause us to relive the time we felt abandoned or betrayed.
Realizing it's also hard for the person who rejected us.
People who reject others often suffer from guilt and anxiety afterwards. It's not easy dealing with heartbreak but heartbreakers usually feel awful about hurting someone without meaning to.
Distancing from the person who rejected us.
Even if both of the person decides to remain friends after the confession it's always the right choice to distance oneself from others to give yourself time to work out your feelings. If they truly care about the other they'll understand.
Don't worry about coming off cold, creating space can help put things into a healthier perspective. It's easy to have tunnel vision when we are still closely interacting with the person who rejected us.
Treating our feelings like they are someone else's.
Talking to us in the third person can help us
better control our emotions, this allows us to step out of our usual perspective and assess the situation in a more objective point of view.
Emotions can be very high maintenance and when we are flooded with negative thoughts it's hard to be self absorbed instead monitoring our feelings like they are another person. This can help us realize that our unrequited feelings aren't the oy feelings we have.
Focusing on non-romantic media.
Media is conjugated with romance but it's helpful to step away from books, movies, blogs and radio stations on that genre for a while instead we could turn to media that promotes self confidence and self love. When we focus on improving our well being we gain a sense of empowerment and begin to recover from our broken heart.
Get inspired by our feelings.
Instead of letting our feelings consume us, we should channel them into productivity and use them to inspire our craft or just take some time off for soul searching. We can also pick up a new hobby as long as we can distract ourselves from our heart break.
Never search for closure.
Accepting the situation at face value and realizing that we don't need all the answers we want. Holding on to the feelings we have for someone won't help them come around. Learning to stop criticizing ourselves because it's the only way to get past unrequited love. We should always believe that we are enough to pull ourselves out of this unrequited love.
Never giving up on love.
We should always remember that the future is undetermined and life is unpredictable
and has a very funny way of introducing us to new people when we least expect it. If we remain caught up on someone who isn't worthy of our time we are closing ourselves off to many other possibilities of love.
