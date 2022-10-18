Yacht Rental on the Rise in Singapore after Covid-19
People are now looking for alternative ways to travel and spend their holidaysSINGAPORE, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The yacht rental industry in Singapore is seeing a rise in demand after the Covid-19 pandemic. This is according to a report by The Straits Times, which quoted several yacht rental companies. The report said that the yacht rental companies have seen an increase in enquiries and bookings since the start of the year. Some of the companies said that they have seen a 50% increase in enquiries, while others reported a 100% increase.
The report said that the rise in demand is due to the fact that people are now looking for alternative ways to travel and spend their holidays. Yachts are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a unique way to travel and see the world. A yacht allows you to explore new places, all while enjoying the luxury of your own private vessel.
Yacht rental companies said that people are now more interested in private and exclusive holidays, where they can avoid crowded places. The report quoted the managing director of yacht rental company, Wanderlust Adventures, Mr Quek Wee Teck, as saying that the demand for yacht rental in Singapore has been on the rise in recent years. This is due to the growing number of wealthy people in Singapore and the influx of millionaires and billionaires from across the globe.
There are many reasons why yacht rental in Singapore is on the rise. One of the most popular reasons is that it allows travellers to enjoy a more intimate vacation. When you rent a yacht, you have access to all of the amenities that come with owning your own vessel. This means that you can customize your trip to suit your needs and preferences. You can choose where you want to go and what activities you want to do. You also have complete control over who comes aboard your yacht, making it an ideal option for those who want to spend time with family or friends without having to worry about other travellers’ schedules.
Mr Quek said that the company is now receiving enquiries from people from all over the world, including the United States, Australia and Europe.
