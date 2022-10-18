Rehabilitation Devices Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2021 to 2028
Rehabilitation Devices Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rehabilitation Devices Market report 2028 by The Insight Partners discusses various factors either conducive or restraining to the market accordingly forecasting the market growth with promising CAGR. This report is an account of minute and crucial details of different sectors and industries in the market. The report assesses the competitive environment of the Rehabilitation Devices market on the basis of company profiles and the efforts these companies put in to enhance production and market value.
Rehabilitation Devices are medical devices used for treating patients suffering from mental, physical and sensory capabilities caused due to diseases, injuries, or illness. There are various type of rehabilitation devices present in the market such as mobility equipment, body support devices, daily living aids, and exercise equipment's. All these types of rehabilitation devices are being used in physiotherapy canters, hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and rehabilitation canters.
The "Global Rehabilitation Devices Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the rehabilitation devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rehabilitation devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.
Global Rehabilitation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
Top Companies:
Medline Industries, Inc
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Invacare Corporation
Ekso Bionics
Dynatronics Corporation
GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC.
Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd
Hill-Rom Services
Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.
Roma Medical Aids Ltd.
The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Rehabilitation Devices market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Rehabilitation Devices market segments and regions.
IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all industries, including rehabilitation devices market. the COVID-19 situation is expected to boost the demand for virtual rehabilitation programs. By using apps patients can record their diagnostics and share with rehab professionals to receive personalized coaching. In addition, rehabilitation has found to have a positive effect on the health outcomes of patients with severe COVID-19. As per the research study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science in August 2020, physical therapy for COVID-19 patients reduces the mortality rate, hospital admission time, and medical expenses. Further, many organizations have adopted rehabilitation for COVID-19 management. For instance, in September 2020, Mayo Clinic launched the COVID-19 rehab program in the US. In May 2020, SWORD Health launched a remote pulmonary rehabilitation program to meet shortage of rehabilitation programs for COVID-19 patients.
